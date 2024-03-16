Afternoon briefing: Owaisi moves SC against CAA; Canada cop on Indian-origin family's death; all latest news

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday moved the Supreme Court seeking to stay the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, reported ANI. In his petition, Owaisi said that no applications seeking a grant of citizenship status can be entertained or processed by the government under Section 6B of the Citizenship Act,1955 (as it stands amended by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019) during the pendency of the proceedings. Dig Deeper All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (ANI)

The Ontario community passed a state of stupor and grief after the unexpected death of and Indian-origin family due to a house fire with mysterious circumstances. The March 7 incident measures devastation which put 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, his 47-year-old wife Shilpa Kotha, along with their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo in the caskets forever. The family of four was discovered by police in their residence at 99 Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive in Brampton, a city in Canada. Dig Deeper

Chennai Super Kings' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to make a blockbuster return to competitive cricket in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Dhoni will make a much-awaited comeback to the field on March 23 when his side faces Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the league in Chennai. Dhoni's return preceded a challenging few months for the India great. He underwent a knee surgery last year and there were significant speculations over whether he would be available as a player in the 2024 edition. Defying the odds, 42-year-old Dhoni joined the CSK camp earlier this month, but it is obvious that his knees will only continue to wear out as he continues to play. Dig Deeper

The team of Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen, and Vipul Amrutal Shah pulled off a box office coup last year with the breakout success of their film The Kerala Story. However, if the opening day collection reported by Sacnilk is something to go by, their new collaboration Bastar: The Naxal Story, may not see a similar rise. Dig Deeper

The vibrant festival of Holi is just around the corner and with it comes several star-studded Bollywood parties or celebrations. This Holi party season kicked off with Isha Ambani's pre-Holi bash, which was nothing short of a glamorous affair with several B-town celebrities making their presence felt. The guest list included Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty, Orry, Athiya Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh and others. Whenever there is a gala of B-town celebs, there is always a treasure trove of fashion inspiration and last night was no exception as some arrived in glamorous gowns while others kept it chic in pantsuits. Let's take a look at who wore what and take some style notes. Dig Deeper