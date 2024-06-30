Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's special messages to Rohit, Kohli; NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone and congratulated its members on their T20 World Cup win against South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at Barbados on Saturday night.“Spoke to the Indian cricket team and congratulated them on their exemplary success at the T20 World Cup. They have shown excellent skill and spirit throughout the tournament. Each player’s commitment is very motivating,” PM Narendra Modi on X (formally Twitter). In a series of posts, Modi lauded outgoing head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli for clinching the T20 World Cup. Dig Deeper Indian cricketer Virat Kohli speaks on the phone during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the ICC Men�s T20 World Cup 2024.(PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at 10 locations across Tamil Nadu on Sunday morning as part of their probe into Hizb-ut-Tahrir, an extremist Islamic outfit affiliated to ISIS. Among the targeted locations were two in Erode district."The raids are still ongoing," ANI quoted people aware of the development as saying. More information will be available as the situation unfolds. The raids follow the NIA's 2021 arrest of an individual after conducting searches at various locations in Tamil Nadu related to the Madurai Hizb-ut-Tahrir module case.

Latest News

Latest News

9 including 3 govt officials arrested in Gauhati University mark sheet scam

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi HC to pass order on Bibhav Kumar's plea tomorrow

India News

India News

Watch: Outgoing Army chief general Manoj Pande accorded with guard of honour

Mann ki Baat returns: PM Modi thanks voters, urges support for Paris Olympics | Top quotes

Global Matters

Global Matters

At Neasden Temple, UK's Rishi Sunak opens up on his Hindu faith: 'It teaches us to…'

18 killed, several injured in multiple suicide attacks in Nigeria

What's Trending?

What's Trending?

India played the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa on June 29 and emerged victorious in the tournament, a victory that captured the attention of the world. As millions of people lauded Men in Blue for their brilliant performance in the final, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi also took to LinkedIn to praise the Indian cricket team for their massive win. "Today, I watched South Africa and India play against each other in the T20 World Cup cricket finals. The game kept me at the edge of my chair. India scored an impressive 176 runs in 20 overs…"

Lifestyle and Health

Lifestyle and Health

Preity Zinta's fashion dominance streak continues. The actor is in Paris to attend the couture week and has been dishing out one stunning sartorial moment after another. Recently, she attended the Stephane Rolland show at the Paris Couture Week wearing a black toga dress from the designer's collection. Preity Zinta took to Instagram to share a picture of herself taking a stroll in the City of Lights, dressed in a black gown by Stephane Rolland. "The road to fashion #pariscoutureweek #stephanerolland #pfw #ting," she captioned the post. She also shared a BTS video of her dress fitting before the show with the caption, "A sneak peek into my dress fitting with the amazing @stephanerolland_paris before his show for Paris couture week."

Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus

Actor Allu Arjun has showered praises on Nag Ashwin and his film Kalki 2898 AD. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, he penned a long note lauding all the lead actors in the film, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Allu Arjun wrote, "Kudos to Kalki 2898 AD team. Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend Prabhas garu (brother) for empowering this epic. Entertaining super-heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational... no words (folded hands emoji). Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir looking forwad for more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani attractive presence dear."

That's all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing.