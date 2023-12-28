Afternoon briefing: India on Nijjar murder suspects report; separate probes into immigration racket, and all latest news

In a major development, 276 Indians, primarily from Punjab and Gujarat, were repatriated from France on a Legend Airways charter flight after facing detention over suspected human trafficking. French authorities had questioned the passengers for four days, with 303 initially on board. Those not repatriated sought asylum in France, detained for a human trafficking probe. A relative disclosed that a Punjab resident planned to travel to the US via Nicaragua, having paid ₹four lakh to an agent. Approximately 70% of the returnees are from Punjab, and 25% are from Gujarat. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on the involvement of a Hyderabad-based consultant, Shashi Kiran Reddy. Dig Deeper Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar (Reuters)

India has expressed willingness to investigate information related to the murder of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar after Canadian law enforcement reportedly identified two suspects linked to the case. The Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa, Sanjay Kumar Verma, stated that India would look into any "specific and relevant information" shared by Canada. The murder strained India-Canada relations when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested a connection between Indian agents and the killing. Nijjar, associated with the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice, was murdered in British Columbia in June. Charges are expected to be laid against the suspects in the coming weeks. Dig Deeper

Sanjay Raut's ‘kidnapped Lord Ram’ charge at BJP amid Ayodhya invitation row. Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra to cover more distance than Bharat Jodo. Dig Deeper

‘No urgency’: Court refuses to hear Parliament breach accused Neelam Azad's plea. Dig Deeper

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth dies in Chennai at 71. Dig Deeper

Indian Navy presses 5 destroyers for securing Arabian Sea; full details of ships. Dig Deeper

Govt demanded Apple soften political impact of iPhone hack warnings, says report. Dig Deeper

US releases fresh $250 million aid to fund Ukraine's war against Russia. Dig Deeper

‘What do you want me to say about slavery?’ Nikki Haley replies to question on cause of US civil war; Biden responds. Dig Deeper

Kim Jong Un orders North Korea military to accelerate war preparations. Dig Deeper

KL Rahul faced a challenging 2023, losing his place in the T20I side and missing the World Test Championship final due to injury. Criticized for his slow innings in the World Cup final, where India suffered a defeat, Rahul encountered online abuse. Despite the setbacks, he led India to a 2-1 ODI series win against South Africa. Rahul emphasized the impact of social media pressure on cricketers, acknowledging its effect but highlighting the importance of drawing a line. He emphasized the need to stay true to oneself and revealed working on self-improvement during his injury break, focusing on mental well-being. Dig Deeper

Captain Vijayakanth, the 71-year-old actor-turned-politician, passed away after being admitted for a routine checkup where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for Covid-19. Despite ventilator support, he succumbed to health complications. The cancellation of morning shows in Tamil Nadu theaters marked respect for his demise. Celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Trisha, Jr NTR, Vikram, and Sonu Sood expressed their condolences. Known for his roles as a righteous do-gooder and police officer, Vijayakanth, born as Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, earned the moniker "Captain" after his 1991 film "Captain Prabhakaran." His contributions to cinema and politics were remembered fondly. Dig Deeper

Ananya Panday showcased a stylish look in a photoshoot, wearing a greyish-blue crocheted bustier from Dion Lee paired with black parachute pants from Polite Society. The ensemble, styled by Lakshmi Lehr for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan promotions, featured spaghetti straps, ribbed design, crochet detailing, boning, and asymmetric hemline on the bustier, and high-rise waist, drawstring ties, and side pocket details on the parachute pants. She accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, rings, and pointed black boots from Jimmy Choo. Ananya completed the look with on-fleek makeup, including a messy bun, eyeliner, mascara, pink eyeshadow, and lip shade. Dig Deeper

