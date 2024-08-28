Afternoon briefing: SC pulls up govt for omitting misleading ads rule; Himachal assembly condemns Kangana's remarks

A bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expressed strong disapproval of a recent Centre notification that undermines court orders aimed at bolstering legal protections against misleading health and medicinal advertisements. The notification, issued on July 1, removed the requirement for Ayurveda, Siddha, or Unani drug manufacturers to obtain prior licensing before advertising. The bench, which also includes Justice Sandeep Mehta, criticized the Centre for disregarding judicial directives, stating that the notification contradicts the court's previous orders. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court stayed the July 1 government order, halting the controversial change and emphasizing the need for regulatory oversight. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court criticized the Centre for disregarding judicial directives on misleading health ads (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

The Himachal Pradesh assembly has passed a Congress-backed resolution condemning remarks made by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut regarding the farmers' protests. Ranaut, who represents Mandi, posted a clip of her interview with Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, where she claimed that only strong leadership prevented a "Bangladesh-like situation" in India. She alleged that during the farmers' protests against the now-repealed farm laws, there were incidents of bodies hanging and rapes. The assembly's resolution criticizes her comments, labeling them as inflammatory and misleading, and reflects growing political tensions over the sensitive issue of the farmers' protests. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

French door refrigerator vs side by side refrigerator: Which one should you buy? Our top picks and more Dig Deeper

‘Bloody Longbottom’: Harry Potter's Draco Malfoy Tom Felton loses cricket match to Neville Matthew Lewis Dig Deeper

India News

BJP leader posts video showing moment bullet fired at Priyangu Pandey amid Bangla bandh call Dig Deeper

Arunachal Pradesh: Three army personnel killed, several others injured after vehicle falls in gorge Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Fact Check: Zuckerberg's 'doctored' Covid vaccine video goes viral after his claims against Biden-Harris Dig Deeper

Donald Trump reveals what he would demand on day 1 if he takes office: ‘I will ask for the resignation of every…’ Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Sunil Kumar, actor from "Stree 2," and spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya have both been approached to participate in "Bigg Boss 18." Sunil confirmed he is considering joining the show, mentioning a scheduling conflict due to his police job. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sunil revealed he received a call about the October season and is currently evaluating his participation. Meanwhile, Aniruddhacharya has publicly declined the offer, criticizing the show. As reported by Times Now, he expressed his disapproval and stated he would not be joining the reality series. The show is set to premiere later this year. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Nailing the sexy corporate girl look involves clean, well-tailored pinstriped outfits. For stylish daily wear, look no further than Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Recently in Mumbai, Ananya sported a chic navy blue pinstriped co-ord set, including a waistcoat and high-waisted pants, while promoting her debut web series "Call Me Bae." Kareena Kapoor, on a shoot schedule, opted for a more casual yet sophisticated ensemble with a printed white tee and flared pinstriped pants. Their fashionable takes on pinstripe attire offer great inspiration for blending business-casual elegance into everyday style. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

An internship application asking candidates about their sexual orientation has gone viral, raising legal concerns. The application, shared online by a man who identified as a male, cisgender, white candidate, includes questions on race, gender, gender identity, and sexual orientation, specifically asking, "What is your sexual orientation?" The candidate responded with “Straight/Heterosexual,” marked “White” for race, and “He/him” for pronouns. In his social media post on X, he expressed doubts about securing the internship, suggesting that his profile might not meet the diversity hiring criteria. This incident has sparked debate over the legality and appropriateness of such questions. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you by evening.)