Afternoon briefing: SC strikes down caste discrimination in prison; mob in Manipur loots arms after gunfight, and more

The Supreme Court on Thursday abolished the practice of caste-based discrimination in prisons, declaring related provisions in prison manuals unconstitutional. A bench led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud emphasized the need for reforms to address discriminatory practices against marginalized communities, including scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and de-notified tribes. The court issued directives to the Union government and states, mandating that inmates not face work assignments or housing arrangements based on caste. It stated, “Discrimination based on caste, both direct and indirect, is a relic of colonial rule,” highlighting the need for humane treatment of prisoners as per the Constitution. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court abolished the practice of caste-based discrimination in prisons (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

A mob looted arms and ammunition from a police station in Ukhrul, Manipur, on Wednesday, following a gunfight that left two civilians and a Manipur Rifles personnel dead. This violence erupted amid ongoing ethnic tensions over a land dispute between two villages. In response, authorities issued an alert to all police superintendents and stations, urging heightened security for arms and ammunition. A memorandum attributed to Additional Director General of Police L Kailun emphasized the need for vigilance given the escalating situation. The gunfight began when residents of Hunphun village interrupted students from Hungpung engaged in community service for Gandhi Jayanti. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Massive sinkhole swallows car in Lahore. A close shave for trapped motorists Dig Deeper

Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case Dig Deeper

India News

Sadhguru's Isha Foundation moves Supreme Court challenging Madras HC order Dig Deeper

Delhi doctor shot dead by two minors disguised as patients at Kalindi Kunj hospital Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Hurricane Helene: Beloved NC mom missing after storm swept away house into river, desperate search underway Dig Deeper

Jerusalem newlyweds forced to have first dance in underground bunker as Iran rains missiles on Israel Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Todd Phillips' musical, featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, premiered in Indian cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti, two days before its global release on October 4. According to Sacnilk, the sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, garnered ₹5 crore on its opening day, benefiting from the mid-week holiday and minimal competition from Bollywood. While a slight drop is expected on Thursday due to mixed reviews and the weekday, the film is anticipated to recover over the weekend, facing competition mainly from Stree 2 and Devara: Part 1, both of which are holding strong at the box office. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

MS Dhoni's career is marked by iconic traits, making him one of cricket's most revered figures, particularly for his success as captain of India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Known for his calm demeanor, Dhoni rarely loses his temper on the field. However, during his last appearance in a CSK shirt in the IPL, he displayed a rare emotional moment. This occurred in a thrilling final group match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium, leaving fans reminiscing about his remarkable journey and the impact he has had on the sport. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

A terror attack outside Tel Aviv on Tuesday left seven dead, including Inbar Segev-Vigder, a new mother who was killed while protecting her nine-month-old son, Ari. The State of Israel shared a poignant photo of Segev-Vigder on X, highlighting her bravery. The post read, "She saved his life. There are no words. Only heartbreak. May the memory of the victims be a blessing." Segev-Vigder, 33, is survived by her husband and son. The incident has resonated deeply, sparking widespread grief and condolences across social media as the community mourns the victims of this tragic attack. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)