Afternoon briefing: SC to decide on marital rape; MK Stalin ‘shocked’ by remarks against Rahul Gandhi, and more

The Supreme Court on Wednesday made it clear that it will decide the legality of the immunity granted to husbands from prosecution for marital rape solely on legal principles, even if the Union government does not take a stand on the issue. “It’s a matter of law. They will have to argue on the point of law if they have chosen not to file an affidavit,” said a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud. Dig deeper. A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi.(ANI)

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said he was deeply shocked by media reports on alleged threats issued against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath-Shinde-led Shiv Sena. “Deeply shocked by media reports of a BJP leader’s threat that Rahul Gandhi ‘will meet the same fate as his grandmother,’ and a Shinde Sena MLA’s bounty for cutting his tongue, along with other intimidating threats,” MK Stalin wrote on X. Dig deeper.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently floored her fans with her fluency in Tamil language. Several videos of the actor speaking at an event in Chennai for the promotions of her upcoming film Devara: Part 1 have emerged online. As quoted by Times Now News, Janhvi, at the event, expressed that Chennai is special to her, more so as her mother-late actor Sridevi, had lovely memories of the state. As per the report, she said, "I hope you will give me the same love you gave to my mother. Your love is the reason why we are here today, and I am forever grateful to you all." Dig deeper.

Sports

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Sitting together and interviewing each other. Who would have thought? About a year ago, all kind of rumours regarding the two were swirling around in the media. Last May, Kohli and Gambhir had gotten into an ugly spat during the IPL and just a few months later, the former India opener had apparently flipped the crowd when a section of the public bombarded him with 'Kohli-Kohli' chants during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. Dig deeper.

It's Trending

A 26-year-old employee of the multinational consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) in Pune died due to “overwhelming workload,” her mother has claimed. Anna Sebastian Perayil had joined EY as a chartered accountant just four months before she succumbed to work pressure, her mother Anita Augustine said in a letter addressed to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani. In her letter, Anna’s mother claimed that Ernst & Young was her daughter’s first job and she was thrilled about joining the company. Within just four months, however, she succumbed to “excessive workload.” Anna worked late into the night and on weekends, returned to her paying guest accommodation completely exhausted on most days, and was burdened with “backbreaking work” as a newcomer, the letter claimed. Dig deeper.