Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi
Afternoon briefing: Sunita Kejriwal to attend INDIA bloc's rally in Ranchi; why ED arrested ex-IAS Anil Tuteja, and more

ByHT News Desk
Apr 21, 2024 01:10 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.

Leaders from 14 political parties, including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Lalu Prasad, NC's Farooq Abdullah, SP's Akhilesh Yadav, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, are set to participate in opposition INDIA bloc's ‘Ulgulan Nyay rally’ scheduled in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Sunday, April 21. In what could be seen as an INDIA bloc's 'show of strength', the rally will be led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Ranchi's Prabhat Tara ground. Dig Deeper

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)
Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anil Tuteja in its fresh money laundering probe into the alleged corruption in Chhattisgarh liquor industry, people familiar with the development said on Sunday. Tuteja and his son, Yash, were called for questioning by the agency at its Raipur office on Saturday late evening. “The former IAS officer has been arrested under the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA),” said an official who did not want to be named. Dig Deeper

Latest News

How many seats will BJP win? Top economist Surjit Bhalla's prediction for Lok Sabha election 2024

Mahavir Jayanti: PM Modi inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam

India News

Karnataka BJP claims 'love jihad' led to Neha Hiremath's murder in Hubballi

Weather updates: Odisha sees 45.2 degrees; IMD alerts for these states

Global Matters

Indian-origin London mayoral candidate wants to run city like a 'seasoned CEO'

Maldives election 2024 today: President Mohamed Muizzu's litmus test amid anti-India policy

Sports Goings

On May 29, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy, Virat Kohli, despite being left heartbroken after his knock of 83 off 59 went in vain, obliged to Rinku Singh's request and handed him one of his own bats. Elated at the present for the Indian legend, Rinku later took to social media to share a picture of it, and it instantly went viral. Three week later, as KKR host RCB at the Eden Gardens, Rinku went to Kohli with the same request yet again, but this time found himself in the midst of an uncomfortable conversation as he faced the wrath of the former Bengaluru captain. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Whether you are a weekend warrior or a daily devotee, prioritising exercise is crucial for maintaining physical health and overall well-being. Working out in summer can be more effective as you lose calories more rapidly, but one must watch out for symptoms of heat stroke, heat exhaustion, dehydration and avoid overheating their bodies. Considering summer workouts can be uncomfortable in hot temperatures, one must go for cooler hours during the day and exercises that are fun to do. Dig Deeper

