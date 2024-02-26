Afternoon briefing: Tripura govt suspends official amid ‘Akbar-Sita’ lions row; Sanjay Singh bail plea; and more

The Tripura government suspended Prabin Lal Agrawal, the state's principal chief conservator of forests, after naming a zoo lion and lioness as Akbar and Sita sparked a controversy following a complaint by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to the Calcutta High Court, alleging religious sentiment hurt. The animals arrived at North Bengal Wild Animals Park on February 12 from Sepahijala Zoo, named there as part of an exchange program. Authorities at the park were considering renaming them. The court questioned the choice, suggesting prudence, and Justice Bhattacharya criticized naming animals after deities or figures, expressing disapproval of the names. Dig Deeper The five-year-old Asiatic lioness was brought to the Siliguri zoo from Tripura’s Sepahijala Zoological Park (Representative Photo)

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in a money laundering case linked to the scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy. The bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta scheduled the hearing for March 5, alongside Singh's pending petition challenging his October arrest. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Singh, highlighted the pending matter and the absence of responses from the government and ED. Singh contested the Delhi HC's rejection of his bail plea, disputing the credibility of the accused-turned-approver's claim. The SC had previously denied bail to former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the same case. Dig Deeper

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Latest News

Gyanvapi mosque: Hindu puja to continue in cellar as Allahabad HC dismisses plea. Dig Deeper

Nafe Singh Rathee murder: First video of Haryana INLD chief's killers surfaces. Dig Deeper

Sandeshkhali row: TMC's Ajit Maity arrested day after being removed from post. Dig Deeper

India News

Only a slight spike in passenger traffic to Lakshadweep after boycott Maldives call. Dig Deeper

Maratha reservation: Curfew imposed in Maharashtra's Ambad amid quota agitation. Dig Deeper

What PM Modi said on VD Savarkar's death anniversary: ‘His contributions…’. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Canada minister says trade talks with India may be re-established. Dig Deeper

Indian-origin woman in US loses life savings to online scam; met accused on dating app. Dig Deeper

Pakistan met IMF conditions for $1.2 Billion loan, says report. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Day 4 of the 4th Test between India and England saw an intense battle as Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal aggressively pursued the target of 192. Both batsmen displayed strong intent, hitting boundaries and taking quick singles. However, Rohit faced a moment of trouble when responding to a call from Jaiswal, narrowly making his crease after a late response. Anderson, in the midst of a spell, exchanged words with Rohit upon his arrival at the non-striker's end. The incident hinted at a tense exchange, with Ravi Shastri commenting on the competitive nature of the interaction. Anderson's reaction might have been influenced by his efforts in the field and the pressure of India's aggressive batting. India eventually lost Jaiswal but continued their pursuit, with Rohit reaching a half-century before being stumped on 55. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Netflix announced the release date of the film "Chamkila" in a post featuring Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram. Set to premiere on April 12, the movie stars Parineeti Chopra alongside Diljit. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, it delves into the life of Punjab's iconic singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, and his wife Amarjot Kaur. The narrative revolves around their journey and tragic end. Imtiaz expressed gratitude for the collaboration and the opportunity to showcase Chamkila's legacy worldwide. Diljit described portraying Chamkila as a challenging yet rewarding experience and praised Rahman's music. The film promises an engaging blend of music and storytelling. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Rajasthan, known as the Rajwadi homeland of the Rajputs, offers a culinary delight for food enthusiasts worldwide. Its cuisine, Rajasthani food, boasts an array of delectable dishes, including tangy drinks, spicy starters, savory sabzis, crispy bread, and delightful desserts. Influenced by its arid climate and rich history, the cuisine features staples like beans, lentils, gram flour, and dairy products. While vegetarian dishes take the spotlight, there's also a variety of meat delicacies. From dal baati churma to laal maas, Rajasthan offers a plethora of mouthwatering recipes that one can easily try at home. So, don your chef's hat and embark on a flavorful culinary journey! Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon