Afternoon briefing: Ukraine's Zelensky invites India to peace summit; SC raps HC judge for ‘Pakistan’ remark, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday, inviting India to participate in a second international peace summit aimed at resolving the ongoing war with Russia. Emphasizing the importance of global unity, Zelensky urged all nations that respect the UN Charter to join in the peace process, including China, Brazil, and various regions around the world. He expressed confidence that the summit could lead to a lasting and just peace, citing the UN Charter and a comprehensive peace formula as essential tools in achieving this goal. Zelensky stressed that determination is crucial for success.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday concluded its proceedings against a Karnataka high court judge for controversial remarks referring to Bengaluru's Gori Palya as "Pakistan." A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, criticized the judge's comments, stating that labeling any part of India as Pakistan undermines the nation's territorial integrity. The court emphasized the importance of decorum and restraint among judges, especially in an era of live-streamed court proceedings. While the proceedings were closed, the justices underscored the need for sensitivity in judicial discourse amid increased public scrutiny.

The Latest News

Soren writes to PM Modi; urges release of pending ₹1.36 lakh cr dues to Jharkhand

'Not dating': Elon Musk clarifies as internet pairs him up with Italy's Giorgia Meloni

India News

Assembly elections: PM Narendra Modi's rally in Haryana's Sonipat today; Rahul Gandhi to address 2 meetings in J&K

Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead: What happened in police van | 10 points

Global Matters

Lebanon: How Israel sent warning texts before bombing Hezbollah locations

Prince Harry's New York speech apparently dismisses distancing rumours with Meghan Markle

Entertainment Focus

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" (2001) was recently re-released in theaters to celebrate Kareena Kapoor's 25 years in cinema. A fan, Sanjana Singh, shared their experience on Instagram, highlighting the audience's joy as they recited favorite dialogues together. The film, a box office hit, features iconic exchanges, particularly a memorable scene where Kajol's character, Anjali, scolds her son not to emulate the British, showcasing the film's humorous critique of colonial influence. Singh's post captured the nostalgic atmosphere, reflecting the enduring popularity of the film and its dialogues among fans, reinforcing its status as a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

Sports Goings

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has included Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in its 30-player list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy, starting October 11. This marks Kohli's first inclusion since 2019, although his participation is uncertain as he prepares for the New Zealand Test series beginning October 16. The move aims to encourage established players to engage in domestic cricket amid stricter BCCI regulations. Recently, Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan lost their central contracts for not adhering to guidelines. Hardik Pandya has also committed to playing in domestic tournaments whenever his schedule allows.

It's Trending

Amid growing sexual abuse and trafficking allegations against US rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, his exclusive "White Parties" have come under scrutiny. Victims, including adult entertainer Adria Sheri English, claim they were coerced into sexual acts with guests at these lavish events. English, who filed a lawsuit, stated she was hired as a dancer in the early 2000s and forced to participate in explicit activities at the all-white dress code parties held in the Hamptons. Photographs from the parties, which started in the 1990s, have emerged, showing topless women and a lavish atmosphere amidst the ongoing allegations against Combs.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)