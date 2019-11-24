e-paper
Ajit Pawar removed as legislature wing leader, NCP tells governor Koshyari

Ajit Pawar was removed as the NCP’s legislature unit leader on Saturday, hours after he joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as the deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:21 IST
Press Trust of India
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
NCP MLA Jayant Patil speaks to media after a meeting with party MLAs in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
NCP MLA Jayant Patil speaks to media after a meeting with party MLAs in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (PTI)
         

NCP leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan on Sunday with a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him about replacement of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.

The governor is not in Mumbai, a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

Pawar was removed as the NCP’s legislature unit leader on Saturday, hours after he joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as the deputy of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at a hush hush ceremony here, leading to lifting of the President’s rule in the state.

On Saturday evening, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislature unit head, saying his move was not in line with the party’s policies.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, the party said.

The resolution passed at the NCP meeting also said that Ajit Pawar’s right to issue a whip was also revoked.

Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief’s nephew, was elected as the legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

India smash Bangladesh by innings & 46 runs in D/N test, seal series 2-0
Court seeks Maharashtra governor's letter, decision on floor test tomorrow
'I'm safe': NCP leader who was reported 'missing' after Maharashtra twist
Professor in 'shock' after Maharashtra twist; applies for leave, gets a no
'World's youngest genius', 6-year-old Chennai girl solves Rubik's cube blindfolded
The Air Force employee who takes permission to play cricket for Bangladesh
New Nokia smartphone to launch on December 5: Key specs already leaked
