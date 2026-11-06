Aligarh Muslim University students' union gets first woman vice-president in 105-year history

Women candidates created history in the Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union elections, winning six of the 13 posts including vice-president, the results of which were announced on Friday. Police personnel deployed at a polling booth during Aligarh Muslim University Students' Union elections, in Aligarh on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab)

Nashra Naim became the first woman to be elected vice-president of the students' union in the 105-year history of the institution. She secured 7,091 votes, defeating her nearest rival, who polled 5,818 votes, according to the result details.

Women candidates also won a record five of the 10 cabinet member posts, marking a significant increase in their representation in the students' union.

The post of president was won by Mohammad Noman Ashraf, who secured victory by a margin of more than 4,100 votes, while Mohammad Hamdan was elected secretary, the results showed.

The results were declared by Prof Javaid Talib, Chief Election Officer for the AMUSU and AMU Court elections, and Prof Nazia Hasan, Chief Election Officer for the Women's College Students' Union elections.

This year's elections were significant as they were held after an unprecedented gap of eight years, following persistent protests by students over the past three years.

A senior faculty member said the ongoing Gen Z protests had also influenced the elections.

"Unlike previous years, when campus-specific issues dominated the campaign, this time the discourse also revolved around broader national issues, including those concerning Muslims," the faculty member said, wishing not to be named.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Naima Khatoon hailed the "peaceful conduct of the elections", describing it as "a triumph of the highest democratic traditions" of the institution.

She also welcomed the growing participation and representation of women, highlighting the importance of women's empowerment.

No incident of violence was reported during the election campaign, according to varsity officials.