Amarinder Singh wants ‘befitting response’ to Pakistan after Pulwama attack, Navjot Sidhu bats for talks

A day after the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama that killed 44 jawans, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged the Centre to “teach Pakistan a lesson”, saying that “time for talking peace is over”.

Singh, speaking at the Punjab assembly, blamed the Pakistan army and its external intelligence agency ISI of fomenting trouble in India.

“Enough is enough. The time for talking peace is over and I think it is time to teach them (Pakistan) a lesson, and I hope the Government of India will understand this,” the CM said.

Hours later, however, his cabinet minister Navjot Sidhu batted for dialogue with Pakistan for a “permanent solution” to contentious issues between the two nuclear neighbours.

“Wherever wars are fought and such things (Pulwama-type attack) happen, dialogue also continues simultaneously. There is a need to find a permanent solution (to issues between India and Pakistan). Such people (terrorists) have no religion, no country and no caste,” Sidhu said.

“When a snake bites, its anti-dote is also snake poison. For a handful people, you cannot blame an entire nation,” the cricketer-turned-politician added.

Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh joined the long list of politicians who condemned the attack and sought strong action against those responsible for the same.

“This is becoming too much and if we do not act, they (Pakistan) may resort to such misadventure again. The time has come for the Centre to understand their designs and give them a befitting response,” the Punjab CM said.

“Let their Bajwa (Pakistan army chief) know... I want to say openly, you are a Punjabi and so are we. You dare to try anything in Punjab we will set you right,” he warned.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 18:26 IST