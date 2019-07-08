Amid Karnataka crisis, Kamal Nath tells Congress MLAs and allies to brace for floor test

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has asked all Congress legislators and other MLAs supporting the government to be ready for a floor test in the monsoon session of the state assembly which began on Monday amid a warning by the BJP that the government could be voted out of power.

The Congress has 114 legislators in the state assembly and has support of six other MLAs – one each of SP and BSP and four independents in the 230 member house. The opposition BJP has 108 legislators.

Kamal Nath’s pep talk came even as the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka is clutching at straws for survival after mass resignations of its MLAs.

“It is mandatory for all the Congress MLAs and other MLAs supporting the government to remain present in the assembly during the monsoon session. The opposition can come up with any demand and we should be ready for the floor test to pass the budget,” the Nath said at a meeting of Congress MLAs and allies.

“The MLAs should keep their beliefs in more than 130-year-old Congress party intact. BJP leaders will try to lure our members but we shouldn’t fall prey. We don’t need to be afraid of BJP’s design and false claim.”

But soon after the meeting, two independent MLAs, SP and BSP legislators demanded that they be inducted into the cabinet.

Surendra Singh, independent legislator from Burhanpur, said there was no threat to the government but the Congress should fulfil its promise of ministerial berth. “I will surely become a minister,” he said. When asked for options if he is not made minister, Singh said he had several options.

Another independent MLA from Susner, Rana Vikram Singh and Samajwadi Party MLA, Rajesh Shukla, also told reporters that they want to become cabinet ministers. BSP MLA Rambai Singh, said, “The CM (Kamal Nath) promised ministerial berth to me. I will talk to the CM before end of this session. I want clarity on the issue.”

However, another BSP MLA Sanjeev Singh, said that the party high command will take a call on continuing support to the Congress government. “We will just follow their (senior party leaders) instructions,” he said.

Some of the Congress MLAs also expressed their disappointment over not getting cabinet berths.

Tribal leader and MLA from Manawar, Hiralal Alawa, said his party Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) supported the Congress for the benefits of tribal. “The Congress senior leaders promised to give a cabinet berth. Now, they have to fulfill the promise,” he said.

However, other Congress legislators said that there was no threat to the government. “The CM asked us to be ready for any event in the house and should be ready to give a befitting reply to the opposition,” said Congress legislator Kunal Chaudhary.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly and BJP leader, Gopal Bhargava, said the Congress was not sure about its strength in the house. “This budget session is going to be very interesting. We will raise all the issues related to the failure of the government in the house and will also go for a floor test. There is a possibility, they (the government) will be voted out in the house,” he said.

The BJP had made a demand for a floor test in May ahead of the Lok Sabha election results but did not follow it up.

Bhopal based political analyst, LS Hardenia, said, “BJP is mounting pressure on Congress and but they are not in a position to create crisis for the Congress-led government. An interesting political drama is going on.”

On Monday, the assembly was adjourned for the day paying tributes to Goa former chief minister Manohar Parrikar and eight former MLAs, who died recently.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 21:42 IST