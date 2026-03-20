Mohan Bhagwat says India follows ‘law of humanity’, can help end wars

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday weighed in on the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran, which triggered oil supply concerns across the world. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat back India to end global wars. (HT_PRINT)

Speaking at a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Vidarbha prant office of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that there are voices emerging from different countries across the globe, saying that only India, today, can end the ongoing war in the Middle East because it is in the country's nature.

He said that it is India's responsibility to restore balance in the stumbling world by giving it the foundation of 'dharma'. "People of India follow the law of humanity, but the rest of the world follows the law of the jungle. It is our job to restore balance in the stumbling world by giving it the foundation of dharma," Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Recently, Finland President Alexander Stubb had given a suggestion during his interview with Bloomberg TV that he sees a role for India in ending the war in the Middle East. Stubb had said, "We need a ceasefire...I’m just wondering whether the Europeans or actually India could get involved. We saw foreign minister Jaishankar calling for a ceasefire and negotiations just to calm down the temperature and freeze the situation."

Also Read: Finland PM suggests India could broker Iran-US ceasefire: ‘We saw Jaishankar calling for it’

Earlier, the UAE's first ambassador to India, Hussain Hassan Mirza, also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could resolve the conflict with a single call.

“One phone call from Mr Modi to the counterparts in Iran and Israel can solve this issue, can end this issue. One phone call,” Mirza told NDTV.

Bhagwat also pointed out that selfish interests and the desire for dominance were the root cause of conflicts in the world, and said lasting peace can only be achieved through unity, discipline and adherence to dharma.

He added that India's ancient wisdom teaches that "all are connected and one", and called for a shift from conflict to harmony and cooperation.