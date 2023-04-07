Idea of India is not at risk, dynasty politics is: Shah targets Opposition

India’s democracy is not in danger but dynasty and family-based politics is, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday, as he hit out at the Opposition over disruptions that marred the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament, and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on course to cross 300 seats in the 2024 polls. Union minister Amit Shah in Kaushambi on Friday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

At two functions in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi and Azamgarh towns, Shah launched projects worth ₹5,180 crore, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments in the UK last month, and said that abuses heaped on Prime Minister Narendra Modi only make the lotus — the BJP’s electoral symbol — bloom.

“They (the Opposition) claim that democracy is in danger. I say that it is their family-ism which is in danger. They say the idea of India is in danger but it is the idea of the dynasty that is in danger. The politics of dynasty and family autocracy is in danger,” Shah told an audience in Kaushambi.

“They kept democracy bound in casteism and nepotism for years but Modiji defeated these family, caste and appeasement-based political parties,” he added.

Shah began his speech in Kaushambi by asking the audience who they will elect in 2024, eliciting loud cries of “Modi” in response. “The Modi Modi chants are not only the voice of Kaushambi but also the entire nation,” Shah said.

He attacked the Opposition, saying for first time in the country’s history, Parliament’s budget session ended without any discussions. The session was nearly washed out because of protests by ruling party members, who demanded Rahul Gandhi apologise for his comments in the UK, and opposition parties, which wanted a joint parliamentary committee probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani Group.

Shah said opposition parties did not allow the House to function because of Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP. He lost his seat after a Surat court convicted him in a criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years imprisonment. That verdict is now under challenge.

“The Supreme Court made this law through its decision. Former PM Manmohan Singh wanted to reform this law at that time to save Lalu Prasad Yadav and it was Rahul Gandhi who had stopped him,” he said, adding that 17 lawmakers had lost their seats under this law. “But when Rahul Gandhi faced the same consequence strictly as per law, the Congress blocked Parliament, wearing black clothes in protest.”

“I want to remind Rahul Gandhi that it is the duty of every citizen to follow the law. You were an MP. Challenge this decision, but you have chosen to sacrifice the invaluable time of Parliament over this. The people will not forgive you,” he said.

In contrast, he said, PM Modi secured India, enriched India, and earned respect for India across the globe. “But the Congress chants slogans threatening to dig a grave for him. I want to tell the Congress that every time they hurled abuses at Modiji, the people of India made the lotus bloom,” he added.

Blaming Gandhi for defaming India abroad, Shah said that the BJP was ready to take on his “fake” narrative in India. “What does he think? Are people not watching his activities? The people of India observe everything and decide accordingly. For the last ten years they have been watching the opposition, hence rest assured that this time around the people of India will elect Modiji again with more than 300 seats,” Shah said.

Gandhi, who spoke about democracy and Parliament in the UK, has repeatedly said that his comments did not insult the country.

In Azamgarh, Shah said the district was notorious for terrorism during the regime of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but was witnessing development under PM Modi. He recounted that links of terrorists exploding a bomb in a Gujarat temple were found in Azamgarh in the past.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of Hariharpur Music college and various other development projects in the district.

“Friends, I clearly remember that I was the home minister in Gujarat. There were bomb blasts in Ahmedabad. The Ahmedabad police were looking for the masterminds of bomb blasts all over the country. The main mastermind of the bomb blasts was arrested from Azamgarh,” he said. He appeared to be referring to the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts, which killed 56 people.

“The work of laying the foundation of Harihar Sangeet Mahavidyalaya has been done in Azamgarh today to give respect to the heritage of Azamgarh where the Harihar Sangeet Gharana flourished,” he added. “Yogiji was rightly saying that Azamgarh was once known for Harihar Sangeet Gharana and its great vocalists. But its image was tarnished by the SP and BSP governments.”

He also praised the state government for ensuring round-the-clock power supply and ending riots. He asked people to take a pledge to make Modi the PM again in 2024.

Earlier in the day, Shah said the Congress, SP and BSP tried to stop the Ram temple from becoming a reality in Ayodhya, and highlighted the BJP’s efforts in effectively abrogating Article 370, which bestowed special status to Jammu and Kashmir. “Kashmir is ours and we have done the work of ending terrorism in it. By abolishing Article 370, we have made Kashmir ours forever,” he added.

Addressing the gathering in Kaushambi, Yogi Adityanath said that for the past three years, India was providing free rations to 800 million citizens under the PM’s leadership at a time “when our neighbouring Pakistan is facing hunger”.

“Today, the world is looking towards India to see how governments should function,” he said.

Responding to Shah’s comments, Congress’s national media panellist Surendra Rajput said, “This is the first time that the ruling party has stalled proceedings of Parliament to cover up its failures. The ruling party is, however, in turn, accusing the opposition of stalling Parliament.”

