Another big spike of over 6,500 Covid-19 cases in India, nearly 200 dead in 24 hours

india

Updated: May 28, 2020 08:57 IST

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday reached 1,58,333 after 6,566 new infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed.

This is the seventh day in a row that India has reported more than 6,000 cases of Covid-19. On May 22, 6,088 people tested positive and 6,535 contracted for the respiratory disease on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 6,387 new cases were reported.

The country’s death toll stands at 4,531 after 194 people died between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning. There were 67,691 patients who have recovered and sent home so far.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi continued to report a rise in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra’s tally of has reached 56,948 and the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state rose to 1,897.

The health ministry, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that the recovery rate has improved further to cross 42 per cent.

“Around 42.45 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior health ministry official said.

The national capital saw its tally of confirmed cases rising to 15,257 with 792 fresh cases being recorded on Wednesday - its highest single-day spike. The death toll in Delhi rose to 303.

A nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25 and its ongoing fourth phase is scheduled to remain in place till May 31. While several relaxations have been given in this phase for allowing various economic activities, educational institutions are among those that have not been allowed to open as yet.

Domestic flights also began operating this week in a phased manner, while special migrant trains have been running since May 1 and special international flights were started on May 7 to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates from abroad.

India figures among the 10 worst-hit countries in terms of spread of the deadly virus. Globally, more than 56 lakh have tested positive so far, and over 3.5 lakh have lost their lives.