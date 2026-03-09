Another Northeast woman faces racial assault in Delhi, 4 juveniles , Meghalaya CM angered: Top facts
Enraged by the incident, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said that such incidents of racial abuse against should not be accepted as the new normal.
Delhi police apprehended four accused who allegedly assaulted a woman from Manipur and her friend in the national capital on Sunday in an alleged racial assault case. All four accused are juveniles, said Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi in a post on X.
“During the multiple raids conducted by various police teams at different locations, all the Four accused persons in this matter have been apprehended,” the DCP said.
What happened?
On the evening of Women's Day, a woman from Manipur and her friend were taking a walk in a park near Delhi's Saket court when a group of boys allegedly passed some remarks on them. When one of the women objected, the group of boys allegedly assaulted them following an argument.
"When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out, and the accused allegedly assaulted her," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
Meghalaya CM expresses anger, Delhi Police responds
Enraged by the incident, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma called it "sickening" and said that such incidents of racial abuse against the people from Northeast India in the mainland should not be accepted as the new normal.
Sangma said that he was “angered” by such incidents and reached out to his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta to take stringent action in the matter.
“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action,” Sangma wrote in an angry post on X.
Responding to him, the Delhi Police said that a criminal case was registered against the accused and that the police were in constant touch with the victim.
Delhi police added that they have no tolerance of for such incidents and ensured of strict legal action against the accused.
“Sir, This is to inform that A criminal case has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Delhi Police teams are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance,” the police wrote in response to Sangma's post.
“Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits,” they added.
