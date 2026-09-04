Mathura , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday warned that anti-national and anti-social forces attempting to create hatred in society or harm India's unity would face consequences, invoking Lord Krishna's message on the protection of the righteous and destruction of evil. Anti-national forces harming India's unity will face consequences: Adityanath

Addressing a gathering here on the second day of his visit ahead of Janmashtami, Adityanath said the teachings and message of Lord Krishna remained equally relevant today.

"Wherever the forces of goodness exist, they will be protected under all circumstances. But wherever anti-national and anti-social forces raise their heads, create hatred in society or attempt to harm India's unity, integrity and faith, Lord Krishna had already said 5,000 years ago what their fate would be," he said.

The CM referred to the Bhagavad Gita's teaching, "Paritranaya sadhunam, vinashaya cha dushkritam" , saying it continued to guide society.

Adityanath said Lord Krishna appeared at the site 5,200 years ago to establish "dharma, truth and justice" in Aryavarta.

He said the Braj region had preserved its religious heritage and the memories of Lord Krishna despite repeated invasions and attempts by different groups to impose their faith on India.

"Many invasions took place and many people tried to impose their faith on India, but no one could erase the Sanatan faith," he said.

"Those who dared to erase Sanatan faith themselves disappeared into the dust, but the memories of Shri Krishna and Radha Rani, not only in Braj but across India, continue to inspire us today and provide an encouraging environment for future generations," he said.

Adityanath welcomed devotees, who had arrived in Mathura for Janmashtami, and extended greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna.

The CM is in Mathura for Janmashtami celebrations since Thursday and has been attending programmes ahead of the festival.

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