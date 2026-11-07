Arunachal govt releases 4 Siang dam protesters, seeks fresh dialogue

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday released four protesters detained during the agitation against the proposed 1,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), signalling an attempt to end the prolonged standoff with organisations opposing the project. A formal response from SIFF is awaited. (HT Sourced Photo)

The four protesters — Adum Tayom, Omak Paron, Okut Paloh and Oson Paron — were detained under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, following protests in the Siang Valley.

Their release came a day after the chief minister’s office (CMO), in a letter dated November 6, informed the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) of the government’s decision to free the detainees as a goodwill gesture aimed at creating an atmosphere conducive to dialogue and reconciliation.

The government also approved the reinstatement of gaon buras and gaon buris (traditional village authorities) who faced disciplinary action in connection with the agitation.

These decisions address two of the major concerns raised by SIFF, which had earlier refused to engage in talks with Chief Minister Pema Khandu until its demands were fulfilled.

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However, uncertainty remains over two other key demands — the withdrawal of security forces from the affected areas and the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against protesters.

Responding to SIFF’s demand for the immediate withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, the government maintained that decisions regarding security deployment must be guided by law-and-order considerations and public safety.

It nevertheless expressed its willingness to discuss the issue during the proposed meeting, taking into account the prevailing security situation.

On SIFF’s demand for the withdrawal of FIRs, the government said criminal proceedings could only be withdrawn or closed through due legal process, while keeping the matter open for discussion.

Although the reinstatement of suspended village authorities has been approved as a confidence-building measure, no decision has been announced regarding government employees suspended or terminated in connection with the protests.

The CMO reiterated the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of the Adi community through dialogue and urged SIFF to communicate a convenient date for a meeting with the chief minister, along with a list of its representatives.

The latest development follows SIFF’s November 5 decision to reject Khandu’s fresh invitation for talks, with the organisation maintaining that meaningful negotiations could begin only after the government addressed its key demands.

The proposed SUMP has triggered widespread opposition in the Siang Valley, particularly among sections of the indigenous Adi community, who fear displacement, submergence of ancestral villages, loss of agricultural land and irreversible environmental damage.

The agitation has witnessed repeated shutdowns, confrontations between protesters and security personnel, arrests and incidents of violence in parts of the Siang region.

Amid the growing opposition, Khandu had earlier clarified that neither the Centre nor the state government had approved the construction of the mega dam and that only the preparation of a pre-feasibility report was under consideration.

He had also maintained that no decision on the project would be taken without extensive consultations with affected communities.

While Saturday’s release of the four detainees marks a significant step towards reconciliation, the resumption of dialogue now hinges on SIFF’s response to the government’s latest assurances, particularly on security deployment and pending criminal cases.

A formal response from SIFF is awaited.