Assam governor, CM greet people on Kali Puja, Diwali

Acharya, in a statement, said he hoped the blessings of Goddess Kali would bring peace, happiness, good health and prosperity to every household in the state.

In separate messages, the two leaders noted the festival's symbolism of the triumph of good over evil and expressed hope that its light would usher in progress, harmony and unity.

Guwahati, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali, wishing them happiness, good health and prosperity.

Why did Assam's leaders describe Diwali as a festival of light and hope?

Why did Assam's leaders describe Diwali as a festival of light and hope?

What did Assam's governor and chief minister wish people for Kali Puja and Diwali?

What did Assam's governor and chief minister wish people for Kali Puja and Diwali?

Describing Diwali as a celebration of light, hope and renewal, he said the festival symbolised the victory of righteousness over darkness.

He expressed hope that the radiance of the festival would fill people's lives with optimism and strengthen the spirit of unity, amity and brotherhood.

The governor also appealed to people to celebrate responsibly by adopting an environment-conscious approach and contributing towards a cleaner and greener Assam.

On Saturday, Acharya, accompanied by his wife Kumud Devi, celebrated Diwali with personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal at its Frontier Headquarters in Sonapur.

Lighting the ceremonial lamp, he said security personnel often remain away from their families during festivals while performing their duties to ensure the safety of the nation.

Their commitment, courage and sacrifices enable millions of citizens to celebrate festivals in peace and tranquillity, he said.

In a social media post, Sarma urged people to illuminate their lives with a renewed resolve for progress and prosperity.

"No matter how deep the darkness, a single lamp has the power to dispel it. The lamps lit to welcome Lord Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya kept this truth alive," he said.

"Let us resolve, on this festival of lights, to illuminate every home, every courtyard and every life with a new light of progress, faith and prosperity," he added.

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