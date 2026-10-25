At least 150 Kuki militants missing from Manipur camp, security agencies alert Centre

Security agencies in Manipur have alerted the Centre about at least 150 Kuki militants missing from a designated camp in Kangpokpi district, after an inspection found only one authorised cadre present, top security officials said on Saturday. “The 17 arrested accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody until October 31,” Manipur police posted on X. (ANI/ Representational)

Security forces took control of the camp and arrested 17 people whose identities did not match official records, amid concerns over violations of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact and the killing of three Meitei civilians earlier this week.

The operation at Mt Sinai camp in Saimol village, under Saikul police station, was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit, Manipur Police and other security personnel. The operation lasted around 90 hours and ended on Friday, the officials said.

They added that the 17 arrested people were not among the cadres registered at the camp. Of them, eight claimed links to the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and its armed wing, the Kuki National Army (KNA), while nine claimed links to the KNO and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA). “Their identities are being verified, including whether any are from Myanmar,” a senior officer, requesting anonymity, said.

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“The Centre has already been informed and a report is being sent through the Commissioner (Home) and the governor’s office. It is up to the police to find out if there are foreigners from Myanmar among the 17 arrested from the spot,” the officer added.

Weapons Seized and Investigation Underway According to officials, security forces recovered 24 automatic weapons, including 13 AK-series rifles, three G3 rifles, two M16 rifles, one M15 rifle, one self-loading rifle and two lathodes. They also seized 1,061 rounds of 7.62x39 mm ammunition, 2,350 rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition, 223 rounds of 7.62x51 mm ammunition, 34 magazines, 19 wireless sets and other stores.

“The 17 arrested accused have been remanded to eight days of police custody until October 31,” Manipur police posted on X.

Police said a case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Explosive Substances Act. Investigators are examining possible impersonation, unauthorised possession of weapons and violations of the SoO ground rules, officials said.

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Camp Inspection Follows Civilian Killings The camp was inspected on October 20 after three Meitei woodcutters were killed in an ambush near the Imphal East-Kangpokpi border on October 19. Security forces had given SoO groups 48 hours to return to their designated camps, with the deadline expiring on Friday night.

Officials said the camp could not be left unattended because of the weapons stored there. Under the arrangement, arms are kept in an armoury secured by a double-lock system, with one key held by the group and the other by the government. The 17 men were disarmed and arrested on Saturday, while the lone authorised cadre was moved to a nearby SoO camp, they said.

Concerns Over Missing SoO Cadres Lieutenant general, Konsam Himalaya Singh(retired), a Manipur(Meitei) resident, who served in leadership roles in the army, and headed the 27 Rajput in Siachen glacier during Kargil war said, the absence of so many SoO militants reported missing should be worry for the security forces.

“The people missing at the camp who have not returned should be traced at the earliest. SoO militants are trained cadres. If they are not still returning despite the government asking them to then it is a violation of the ground rules. If there were outsiders at the camp using weapons that only the SoO cadres should be having for their camp security then that too is a violation. Such incidents prove the allegations that SoO militants have a hand in the violence in Manipur,” he said.

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SoO Agreement and Political Response The Centre has not renewed the SoO agreement, which expired on September 4, 2026, Manipur home minister Govindas Konthoujam said. The pact, signed on August 22, 2008, covers 25 outfits under the KNO and the United People’s Front (UPF), with 14 designated camps. The government is expected to examine the other camps as well.

The agreement restricts the movement of cadres outside designated camps and bars them from engaging in operations against security forces or civilians, or exercising control over local populations. Cadres are also entitled to a stipend under the arrangement.

Aaron Kipgen, spokesperson of the United People’s Front, an umbrella of SoO groups said, “The intrusion into Camp Sinai is unprecedented, uncalled for. The security forces and the government of Manipur are targeting the Kuki-Zo SoO groups in order to appease the agitating communities, Meiteis and the nagas. The Central Working Committee of KNO and UPF will be conducting an emergency meeting tomorrow in regards to the developing situation and we will stand our ground.”

EOM