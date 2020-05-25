e-paper
Home / India News / Avoid cooking during peak hours, slow down on caffeinated drinks: Dos and don’ts to battle heatwave

Avoid cooking during peak hours, slow down on caffeinated drinks: Dos and don’ts to battle heatwave

Vidarbha region and parts of Rajasthan witnessed the temperature cross 46 degrees Celcius on Sunday.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 16:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Load up on electrolytes, homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk and keep hydrated.
As parts of North India sizzle under heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that no respite is likely in the coming days. The Met department has issued a “red” warning for Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, west and east Rajasthan on May 25 and 26 for heatwave or severe heatwave conditions.

The weather department has said that a drop in temperature is not likely for the coming 4-5 days. The national capital on Sunday witnessed sweltering heat with the mercury rising as high as 44.4 degrees Celsius in the Safdarjung area. A dip in temperature is predicted over the weekend when rain is likely to occur in Delhi around May 28.

Vidarbha region and parts of Rajasthan witnessed the temperature cross 46 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Nagpur Sonegaon in Maharashtra recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius; Churu in Rajasthan 46.6 degrees Celsius, Akola in Maharashtra 46 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

Amid heatwave conditions and spell of dry weather prevailing across parts of the country, here’s what precautions one must take to stay protected and what must be avoided as stated by the IMD.

How to minimize the impact of heatwave

Drink sufficient water and as often as possible

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

Use protective gear like goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or sandals while stepping out in sun.

Always carry water while travelling, carry water with you.

Load up on electrolytes, homemade drinks like lassi, lemon water, buttermilk and keep hydrated.

Recognize the signs of heat stroke, heat rash or heat cramps such as weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures. Visit a doctor immediately on feeling faintish or dizzy.

Keep your home cool; use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

What must be avoided

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm

Avoid wearing dark, heavy or tight clothing.

Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 pm

Avoid cooking during peak heat hours.

Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks which dehydrate the body.

