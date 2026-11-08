Kannadigas form majority of workforce, will expand their hiring: Bengaluru airport amid calls for local hiring
The statement followed pro-Kannada organisation KRV's meeting with 14 airport companies on Friday, seeking more job opportunities for Kannadigas.
Kannadigas constitute the majority of the workforce at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru, its operator Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said on Saturday, amid concerns over employment opportunities for locals. The airport operator also said its ongoing expansion would create more jobs for people from Karnataka.
In a statement, BIAL said it was aware of the concerns raised over local employment and was engaging with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address them. “As the airport continues to grow and expand, it will generate further opportunities for Kannadigas across multiple sectors,” they wrote on X.
The statement came a day after pro-Kannada organisation Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) held discussions with representatives of 14 companies operating at the airport, seeking greater employment opportunities for local candidates.
What BIAL said
Emphasising its connection with Karnataka, BIAL said the state's identity, culture and aspirations were reflected in the airport's art, architecture, design and passenger experiences.
Since commencing operations in 2008, Kempegowda International Airport has contributed to Karnataka's economic growth by creating employment opportunities and supporting a wider ecosystem of businesses, partners and service providers, it said.
BIAL also highlighted the Karnataka government's role as a key stakeholder in the company, describing it as a reflection of the partnership in the airport's growth and development.
"We are aware of the concerns raised around local employment opportunities at the airport and are engaging with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to address these concerns," the statement said.
The airport operator added that its continued expansion would generate further employment opportunities for Kannadigas across multiple sectors.
"We remain committed to contributing to Karnataka's progress and enabling opportunities for its people," it said.
KRV meets 14 companies operating at Bengaluru airport
The meeting was attended by representatives of organisations including Menzies Aviation, DHL Express, Air India SATS, Blue Dart India, WFS, Taj SATS, Taj Hotel and Travel Food Services, among others, PTI reported.
KRV state president TA Narayana Gowda said the discussions were cordial and that the companies had responded positively to the organisation's concerns. According to KRV, the companies acknowledged scope for increasing the representation of Kannadigas in their workforce and assured the outfit that they would step up local recruitment over the next year.
The airport meeting is part of KRV's month-long 'Agraha Abhiyana', launched on November 1 to push for greater employment opportunities for Kannadigas in private-sector establishments. The organisation has been approaching companies across Karnataka, seeking information on workforce composition and recruitment practices.
The issue has also drawn the attention of the state government. Chief minister DK Shivakumar has urged private companies to provide more employment opportunities to locals while cautioning pro-Kannada organisations against intimidation and taking the law into their own hands.
The controversy has revived debate over the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024. The proposed legislation, which sought to provide reservation for local candidates in private-sector jobs, was put on hold following objections from industry representatives.
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