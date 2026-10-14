1 dead as speeding SUV mows down vehicles in Bhubaneswar, ‘drunk’ driver arrested
The SUV eventually crashed into a road divider near the main entrance of SUM Hospital, leaving one person dead and three others critically injured.
A 25-year-old man was killed and three men were critically injured after a speeding SUV allegedly driven by an intoxicated person rammed at least 10 vehicles on a busy road in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday evening, police said.
The accused driver has been arrested.
The Scorpio, travelling from Kalinga Studio area towards Kalinga Vihar at 10pm, first hit a two-wheeler near Nuagaon Chhak before ramming nine vehicles while fleeing from locals who were chasing it, Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek M Saravana said.
The SUV eventually crashed into a road divider near the main entrance of SUM Hospital, leaving one person dead and three others critically injured, Saravana added.
Angry local residents caught the driver – identified as Daya Shankar Panigrahi – and allegedly assaulted him before handing him over to the police.
Locals claimed Panigrahi was driving under the influence of alcohol. The other three occupants of the SUV allegedly fled the scene.
The incident occurred a day after a 20-year-old law student allegedly drove his car into a group of people at a roadside eatery in Bhubaneswar on Monday morning, before returning from the opposite direction and allegedly attempting to run over the eatery's owner. Several people were injured in the incident.
The accused – Soumyaranjan Rath, son of a prominent builder – was later arrested. He was out on bail in a separate case in which he killed an air-conditioner mechanic by allegedly ramming his Mercedes-Benz into the victim's motorcycle on the city's roads three months ago.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More