11 minors killed, several still missing in Bihar boat capsize

At least 11 people, all of them minors, died and several went missing on Tuesday after a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area of Vaishali district in Bihar, police said, adding that rescue agencies, led by state and national disaster relief forces, have launched a search operation. India News

Initial reports suggested the capsize was caused by an imbalance, however, the actual reason will be ascertained after a probe into the incident, it said.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary condoled the loss of lives in the boat accident and announced financial aid of ₹4 lakh each for the families of the deceased. “The news of the innocent lives lost in the boat accident in Raghopur, Vaishali, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. In this difficult time, my deepest condolences are with the bereaved families... From the state government, financial assistance of ₹4 lakh (ex gratia amount) will be provided to the families of the deceased. Instructions have been given to the administration to swiftly complete relief and rescue operations and ensure better treatment for the injured,” the CM said in a post on X in Hindi.

“An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to police, the accident took place along the Ganga river around 8.30 pm when the country-made boat was ferrying passengers from one hamlet to another near the village of Rampur Shyamchand, under the Raghopur police station jurisdiction.

A senior police officer said around 20 people were on the boat, most of them on their way to attend a feast organised as rituals after the death of a person as per Hindu tradition, popularly known as Shraddh rituals. Officials said some of them swam ashore.

“People on the boat were heading to join a feast. Amidst the rising water level and strong currents of the river, the boat suddenly sank into deep water and crashed, causing most of the people to drown,” a police officer said.

Vaishali district magistrate Varsha Singh confirmed 11 deaths so far, while seven passengers have been rescued.

“There were around 15 to 20 persons on the boat as per our information so far, Out of that eleven persons, all minors around the age of 15, have died. Seven persons including the boat owner have been saved. We are carrying the rescue operations and they would continue all night,” the DM said.

The DM said the capsized boat was owned by a local who had used it to ferry some villagers to a feast in a nearby village. “The boat owner has claimed there were 15 to 20 people on board. We are still checking the facts,” she said. The DM said boat operation in night hours is restricted and there would be a probe.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Tejashwi Yadav expressed sorrow over the accident and condoled the deaths. “Tragic and unfortunate news... May God keep everyone safe. A directive has been issued to coordinate with local people, the administration and officials to speed up relief, rescue and treatment operations,” Yadav, who represents the Raghopur assembly constituency, said.