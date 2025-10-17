Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan seat sharing talks continue amid stalemate over some tickets

Hectic parleys among all allies within the opposition INDIA bloc continued on Thursday late evening to stitch a final seat sharing deal, though there are still some dispute over seats between RJD-Congress and Left parties. Uncertainty also prevails on whether Vikassheel Insaan Party( VIP) would accept a deal of 13-14 seats offered by the coalition. It is reliably learnt that both RJD and Congress are playing hardball in seat negotiations and there are possibilities an amicable seat sharing deal may not take place if talks fail by late night today. The RJD has offered 58 to 60 seats to Congress, though the grand old party is keen on getting more. (Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

“The talks are still on among all allies. But there are certain issues over seat allotments. This is not getting resolved. One cannot rule out the possibility of talks remaining inconclusive. In that case, there may not be a seat sharing arrangement in a proper way in INDIA bloc, especially between RJD and Congress,” said a senior RJD leader, wishing anonymity. The RJD has offered 58 to 60 seats to Congress, though the grand old party is keen on getting more. People aware of the development said RJD was not ready to climb down to contest less than 135 seats, which has put a spanner in giving high number of seats to smaller allies like VIP.

ALSO READ | Congress releases first list of candidates for Bihar polls, state unit chief Rajesh Ram fielded from Kutumba Moreover, people in the know said RJD and Congress were yet to settle the dispute over six to seven seats including Jale, Benipur, Vaishali, Lalganj while the Bachhwara seat in Begusarai has already brought to fore the ‘ disunity’ within the alliance as Congress and CPI candidates both had filed their nomination from the seat.

State secretary, CPI Ram Naresh Pandey said the party had a genuine claim over Bachhwara seat and the party’s nominee had filed nomination from the seat today. Congress’s state youth president Shiv Prakash Garibdas too filed his papers on Thursday.

Till 9 pm, the RJD, Congress, CPI-ML(liberation), CPI and VIP leaders were engaged in talks over phone to sort out the differences over seat allotments. “Talks are going on. We are having discussions on various seats with VIP, RJD and other parties. A final picture may emerge by late night today or by tomorrow afternoon,” said a senior CPI-ML(liberation) leader, seeking anonymity.

ALSO READ | Bihar polls: NDA, Oppn bloc in close contest, reveals survey It is learnt, the RJD is not keen on giving up its claim on Jale, Vaishali , Lalganj and few other seats though these seats were contested by Congress in 2020 assembly polls. There are reports the Congress has already green signalled its party nominee from Vaishali seat and is not keen on giving up its claim on Benipur and Benipatti.

So far, the RJD has cleared names of around 60 nominees and given tickets to them to file nominations even as the Congress too has started giving symbols to over two dozen party nominees after getting approval from allies. Fourteen CPI-ML(liberation) nominees have filed nominations for the first phase of polls till Thursday and three nominees for the second phase of polls. The ML has so far got approval for 18 seats though it is demanding four to five more seats.

In the day, reports said RJD’s MP Sanjay Yadav, who is a close aide of opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, held talks with senior Congress leaders over seat sharing deal and several top Congress leaders also had a telephonic talk with RJD chief Lalu Prasad in the day from New Delhi.

ALSO READ | RJD MLA Vibha Devi resigns from her post ahead of Bihar polls; praises Nitish Kumar Insiders in the Grand Alliance(GA) said both the RJD and Congress were playing hardball on seat negotiations leading to a stalemate in talks. The RJD has offered around 58 to 60 seats to Congress though the grand old party is keen on getting more than that even as there are reports, the major allies in the opposition bloc are keen to have an amicable settlement for larger unity to fight against the BJP-JD(U) led NDA. Congress state leaders did not give any official comment on seat sharing talks.

Meanwhile, Khesari Lal Yadav, noted Bhojpuri actor and singer, along with his wife Chanda Devi joined the RJD on Thursday in presence of Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders. There are indications Yadav or his wife may get ticket from RJD to contest from Chapra seat in the coming polls.