BJD shocked by new Odisha Guv’s ‘will work for BJP’ remark; Congress demands recall

Odisha's opposition BJD on Wednesday expressed dismay over newly appointed Governor Braj Mohan Ram's reported remarks that he would "work to strengthen the BJP" after assuming office. Odisha's opposition BJD on Wednesday expressed dismay over newly appointed Governor Braj Mohan Ram's reported remarks that he would "work to strengthen the BJP" after assuming office.

Another opposition party, the Congress, alleged that this has exposed the true nature of the BJP and demanded that Ram be recalled.

The BJD released a PTI video in which Ram was heard speaking about his future course of action after taking charge as the governor.

"We are shocked to hear his comments in a PTI video, where he reiterates that he would work towards strengthening the BJP. We condemn the remark as it negates the fact that the governor is above party politics," the BJD said in a statement.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed hope that he would uphold constitutional dignity.

"The people of Odisha are witnessing the enthusiasm of the nominated Governor for undertaking party work. Hope that Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath will bestow upon him the zeal and strength to serve the people of Odisha, through which he will fulfil his duties impartially while upholding constitutional dignity," the leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly said in a social media post.

He tagged Rashtrapati Bhavan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the post.

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BJD media coordinator Lenin Mohanty said the comments were unbecoming of a governor.

Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das in an X post said, "The Governor's constitutional responsibility is to uphold the Constitution impartially, not to advance the electoral interests of any political party."

Constitutional offices must remain above partisan politics, he said.

Ram stated that he would work for the BJP SC Morcha in Odisha just as he had done in Jharkhand in the past, the Congress leader alleged.

"It is extremely unfortunate for someone holding the dignified office of Governor to say that he will work to boost the BJP's vote share in Odisha. This exposes the true nature of the BJP," he said.

"The BJP government is systematically bringing one constitutional institution after another under the party's control. However, no one has ever engaged in such open partisan politics prior to assuming such a high office," the OPCC leader said.

OPCC spokesperson Arabinda Das demanded that the Centre immediately recall such an individual or that the Chief Justice of the High Court express objections to administering the oath of office to him.

All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, in a sarcastic post, said, "Hello Odisha- this is your new governor. He says his job is to strengthen saffron organisation in Odisha. The state has become a dump yard for unemployed senior sanghis! @Naveen_Odisha".

Ram, a three-time former BJP MP, was appointed as the Odisha governor on Monday.

Odisha BJP is yet to respond to Ram's statement.