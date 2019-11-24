e-paper
BJP’s Sanjay Kakade, NCP chief Sharad Pawar meet hours before SC hearing

Following the meeting with NCP chief, Kakade said that he “met Pawar for personal reasons”.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 11:45 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. leaves after a meeting with party MLAs at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Amidst the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, BJP MP Sanjay Kakade met NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s at his residence here on Sunday.

The meeting between Kakade and NCP chief comes ahead of Supreme Court hearing on a joint plea of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the decision of Maharashtra Governor inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.

At a time when deliberations among Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena on the formation of a non-BJP government in the state had seemingly reached the final stage, the BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning.

In a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Devendra Fadnavis took oath for the second consecutive term as the state’s Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar of NCP was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.

On the other hand, the Nationalist Congress Party late on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel here on Saturday.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

