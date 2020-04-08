Mumbai makes masks mandatory in public places, violators maybe arrested

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday made it mandatory for Mumbaikars to wear masks in public places while citing several studies that supported wearing masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Failing to wear masks may lead to the arrest of people under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the BMC said in a circular.

The circular was issued by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, as it was decided in larger public interest making wearing of a mask by any person who is moving in public places. The circular specified that people must wear 3 ply mask or cloth mask compulsorily.

“Any person who is moving around in his personal or official vehicle must wear masks. No person/officer will attend any meeting/gathering, workplace without wearing these masks,” the circular said.

These masks may be standard ones available with the chemist or even home-made washable stuff and can be reused after proper washing and disinfecting them, it added.

The circular warned that those not wearing masks can be arrested. “Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under section 188 of the IPC and will be strictly penalised and arrested by the police officers or the officers appointed by the assistant commissioners of wards. All these officers are authorised to take any actions to penalise such violators stringently,” it said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his speech via social media has also appealed to the public to wear masks while going out. He urged that people can either wear masks or even use a clean cotton handkerchief that can act as a mask.