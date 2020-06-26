e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BMC sets deadline for reporting Covid 19 deaths backlog amid Fadnavis charge of hiding Mumbai deaths

BMC sets deadline for reporting Covid 19 deaths backlog amid Fadnavis charge of hiding Mumbai deaths

The BMC deadline for Mumbai hospitals follows Fadnavis’ allegation of under reporting of deaths in Mumbai.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:08 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumbai Hospitals have been given three days time to report all past cases of Covid deaths registered in the city.
Mumbai Hospitals have been given three days time to report all past cases of Covid deaths registered in the city.(PTI Photo)
         

Mumbai’s civic body has directed all Mumbai hospitals on Friday to report deaths due to Covid 19 within 48 hours and reconcile earlier fatalities before June 29, a deadline set by the BMC, amid a raging political controversy over alleged under reporting of deaths by the corporation.

The instruction by the BMC came close on the heels of state health minister Rajesh Tope denying any attempt by the state government to hide coronavirus related casualties in the state. He attributed the rise and drop in death figures due to ongoing reconciliation of casualties from past weeks.

“We are not hiding any deaths. Sometimes, more death cases are reported on a particular day. It happens due to reconciliation of past deaths. There is no question of hiding death cases,” Tope told reporters in Pune on Friday.

Tope was responding to questions by reporters following allegations levelled by the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, who had yesterday written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai had been under reported by a 1,000.

Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maharashtra past 1.5 lakh mark

“As per my information, the death of 1,000 people caused due to Covid-19 in the last three months has not been reported so far. Any death happening due to Covid-19 should be reported within 72 hours. But it is not happening,” Fadnavis had alleged. He had made similar allegations in the past following which the death toll in Mahrashtra saw a major revision on June 16.

1,328 additional fatalities apart from the daily death count was added to the state’s tally that day after a reconciliation of figures done in a review of cases.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

Fadnavis has also asked the state to conduct more tests and expressed an apprehension that Pune was not doing enough on testing. Tope rejected the allegation and said that in comparison with Mumbai’s 22,000 tests per million population, 15,000 tests per million of the population was being conducted in Pune. Tope said the number of cases in the state was high because of the higher number of tests being carried out.

tags
top news
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Indian envoy delivers sharp message to China about ‘repercussions’ over Ladakh
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
Lockdown or Unlock 2.0? States make their choice as Covid tide continues to rise
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
Govt increases domestic flight operation capacity to 45%
Govt increases domestic flight operation capacity to 45%
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
Sharpest single day spike of over 5k Covid cases takes Maha past 1.5 L-mark
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
Inzamam slams PCB medical staff over handling of Covid-19 positive players
Inzamam slams PCB medical staff over handling of Covid-19 positive players
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In