BMC sets deadline for reporting Covid 19 deaths backlog amid Fadnavis charge of hiding Mumbai deaths

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 23:08 IST

Mumbai’s civic body has directed all Mumbai hospitals on Friday to report deaths due to Covid 19 within 48 hours and reconcile earlier fatalities before June 29, a deadline set by the BMC, amid a raging political controversy over alleged under reporting of deaths by the corporation.

The instruction by the BMC came close on the heels of state health minister Rajesh Tope denying any attempt by the state government to hide coronavirus related casualties in the state. He attributed the rise and drop in death figures due to ongoing reconciliation of casualties from past weeks.

“We are not hiding any deaths. Sometimes, more death cases are reported on a particular day. It happens due to reconciliation of past deaths. There is no question of hiding death cases,” Tope told reporters in Pune on Friday.

Tope was responding to questions by reporters following allegations levelled by the leader of opposition in the state assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, who had yesterday written to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai had been under reported by a 1,000.

“As per my information, the death of 1,000 people caused due to Covid-19 in the last three months has not been reported so far. Any death happening due to Covid-19 should be reported within 72 hours. But it is not happening,” Fadnavis had alleged. He had made similar allegations in the past following which the death toll in Mahrashtra saw a major revision on June 16.

1,328 additional fatalities apart from the daily death count was added to the state’s tally that day after a reconciliation of figures done in a review of cases.

Fadnavis has also asked the state to conduct more tests and expressed an apprehension that Pune was not doing enough on testing. Tope rejected the allegation and said that in comparison with Mumbai’s 22,000 tests per million population, 15,000 tests per million of the population was being conducted in Pune. Tope said the number of cases in the state was high because of the higher number of tests being carried out.