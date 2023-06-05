Home / India News / BREAKING: Protesting wrestlers, demanding probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, meet Amit Shah
BREAKING: Protesting wrestlers, demanding probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, meet Amit Shah

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 08:27 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Jun 05, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    Protesting wrestlers, demanding probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, meet Amit Shah

    Protesting wrestlers, who have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan, met Union home minister Amit Shah. 

  • Jun 05, 2023 07:54 AM IST

    Odisha train accident: Indian Railways start running passenger trains on tracks which were affected

  • Jun 05, 2023 07:22 AM IST

    BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border

    Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday.

Odisha crash: Ashwini Vaishnaw gets emotional; 'responsibility not over' | Watch

india news
Published on Jun 05, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Videos also showed Vaishnaw praying on the side-lines as train services were restored in the down-line track of the accident site.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw oversees restoration work at the site of the accident involving three trains, near Bahanaga Bazar railway station in Balasore district.(PTI)
ByKanishka Singharia

Wrestlers meet Amit Shah late Saturday night, ask for early chargesheet: Report

india news
Published on Jun 05, 2023 08:25 AM IST

Rakesh Tikait gave a deadline of June 9 to the government to arrest Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers confirmed meeting Amit Shah at his residence on Saturday night without revealing details of what happened.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

‘World stood with India’: S Jaishankar on Odisha train accident

india news
Published on Jun 05, 2023 07:49 AM IST

Jaishankar had earlier expressed grief over the Odisha train mishap, “I am physically here (Namibia) but the heart is in India.”

Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a press conference as BRICS foreign ministers meet in Cape Town, South Africa, (REUTERS)
ByRitu Maria Johny

LIVE: Protesting wrestlers meet Amit Shah

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 08:27 AM IST

Breaking news live updates June 5, 2023:

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

Amit Shah meets Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, other priests during Kerala visit

india news
Published on Jun 05, 2023 07:22 AM IST

Amit Shah met the Bishop and other priests at a hotel near the International Airport here.

"During my visit to Kochi met Archbishop of Thrissur Andrews Thazhath, Fr Renny Mundenkurian and Fr Alex Maprani," Shah tweeted with a photograph of the meeting.
PTI |

Coromandel driver was conscious after train crash, Goods train guard alive

india news
Published on Jun 05, 2023 06:54 AM IST

The guard of the goods train which was hit by the Coromandel Express train on Friday evening narrowly escaped death as he was outside.

Coromandel Express got a green signal but there was a goods truck on the line which it hit killing 270 people.(PTI)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Bihar bridge deliberately destroyed? Tejashwi Yadav says ‘serious defects found’

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 08:05 AM IST

The bridge was supposed to connect Khagaria district with Bhagalpur.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses a workshop on the Road Safety Audit organised by Bihar Rural Roads Development, at Gyan Bhawan in Patna.(ANI)
ByRitu Maria Johny

Bengali love poems, sketches found strewn on tracks of Odisha train crash site

india news
Published on Jun 05, 2023 05:35 AM IST

The jottings on torn pages of a diary were probably written during the leisure time of a passenger whose identity is not known as yet.

A policeman helps a man to identify his family member's body at a business park used as temporary mortuary for the dead recovered from the carriage wreckage of the three-train collision.(AFP)
PTI |

'PM Modiji looks at rear-view mirror, that's why his car crashing': Rahul Gandhi

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress did not blame the British for the train accidents that took place during its rule.

Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Odisha train crash, the recent syllabus change of NCERT as he addressed the Indian diaspora in New York.(AP)
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Odisha train accident sheds light on plight of labourers leaving home for work

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 06:00 AM IST

An official of the South Paraganas district, said, “At least a dozen people from the district have died and over 100 were injured in the Odisha train accident.”

Families of the Odisha train accident victims, in Balasore district on Sunday. (AFP)
ByTanmay Chatterjee, Subhash Pathak, Anirban Guha Roy, Kolkata/patna

Train carrying over 100 Odisha tragedy survivors arrives in Tamil Nadu

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 12:29 AM IST

The Tamil Nadu government reported that all 119 people with Tamil names and addresses in the state were accounted for and safe, with no fatalities among them.

Medical camps and ambulances were prepared at the station, and all 137 passengers underwent medical screening. (HT Photo)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Create resilient health systems, says minister at G20 meet

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 12:29 AM IST

She also highlighted the need for availability of safe, effective and quality medical countermeasures.

Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar said: “The threat of pandemics is far from over. The need is to integrate and strengthen One Health-based surveillance systems.” (Agencies)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi

Odisha train accident: A lowdown on interlocking system, its significance

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The electronic interlocking system forms the nerve-centre of the Indian Railways’ signalling apparatus

Restoration work underway at Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday. (PTI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi

Only Coromandel Express met with accident in Odisha: Railways

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 12:26 AM IST

The Chennai-bound Coromandel Express was primarily affected during Friday’s accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, the Railways said on Sunday.

Restoration work underway at Odisha’s Balasore district on Sunday. (PTI)
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi

Main litigant in Gyanvapi mosque cases to withdraw after ‘lack of resources'

india news
Updated on Jun 05, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Besides the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, Vishen is also the main pleader in a May 2022 suit filed by his wife Kiran Singh.

The litigant also cited financial stress to contest the cases (gencies)
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
