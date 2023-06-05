BREAKING: Protesting wrestlers, demanding probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, meet Amit Shah
Jun 05, 2023 08:27 AM IST
Protesting wrestlers, demanding probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan, meet Amit Shah
Protesting wrestlers, who have been demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan, met Union home minister Amit Shah.
Jun 05, 2023 07:54 AM IST
Odisha train accident: Indian Railways start running passenger trains on tracks which were affected
Jun 05, 2023 07:22 AM IST
BSF personnel shoot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across Wagah-Attari border
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border, officials said on Monday.