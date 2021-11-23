Breaking: Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse, says UN report

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Nov 23, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday begin his two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, a day after he held a party meeting regarding the flood situation in the state. Read more
Nov 23, 2021 06:20 AM IST
American citizens told not to travel to Germany, Denmark in view of Covid-19 crisis
The State Department on Monday urged American citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark in view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries.
Nov 23, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse: UN report
A news report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has said that the banking and financial system in Afghanistan is on the verge of collapse following the Taliban's takeover.
"The bank-run problem must be resolved quickly to improve Afghanistan's limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing," the UNDP report said.
The bench was referring to an October 29 notification of the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department, requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before the scrutiny committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.
Making a statement in the state legislative assembly, agriculture minister K Kanna Babu said the government had ordered payment of an ex gratia of ₹lakh to each of the families of those who had lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods.
One of the accused was identified as 19-year-old P Manikandan and the minor boys are aged 9 and 14. “The minors are accomplices of Manikandan in the murder case. They were with him and helped him,” said a senior police official of Trichy who did not wish to be named.
Chennai witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rainfall in some parts, such as T Nagar, which got 20 mm of rain in a few hours, continuing the woes of the capital city, which has been receiving excess rainfall since November 1.
Videos of water in the laboratories flooded social media on Monday. The institute was helmed by eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao in 1989. The institution is also deemed to be a university and an autonomous institution under the department of science & technology, the Government of India.
South Western Railway operated 10 trains a day to and from the halt station when it was inaugurated on January 4, 2021. However, the services were suspended from April-end to November first week following the pandemic. When the services reopened, instead of the 10, the trains halting at the airport were reduced to two.
“Due to the heavy rain in the city, in the Yelahanka zone, in the Kempegowda ward limits, Yelahanka Lake over-flowed and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar and surrounding areas,” city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a statement on Monday.
With this simulator, firefighters can train in a realistic environment, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer Panther trucks as well as operate High Reach Extendable Turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies. The facility will be open for firefighters from other airports (in India and abroad), said a statement from BIAL.
The commission was responding to a report published in HT in collaboration with The Intersection, in which Facebook claimed it had negotiated with the statutory poll body to avoid “onerous” legal obligations in regard to taking down poll-related content