Breaking: Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse, says UN report

Breaking news updates November 23, 2021:
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 06:23 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 23, 2021 06:23 AM IST

    Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu will on Tuesday begin his two-day tour of flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh, a day after he held a party meeting regarding the flood situation in the state. Read more

  • Nov 23, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    American citizens told not to travel to Germany, Denmark in view of Covid-19 crisis

    The State Department on Monday urged American citizens not to travel to Germany and Denmark in view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic situation in Europe. The department issued Level 4 travel advisories -- the highest level -- for both countries.

  • Nov 23, 2021 05:42 AM IST

    Banking system in Afghanistan on brink of collapse: UN report

    A news report by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has said that the banking and financial system in Afghanistan is on the verge of collapse following the Taliban's takeover. 

    "The bank-run problem must be resolved quickly to improve Afghanistan's limited production capacity and prevent the banking system from collapsing," the UNDP report said. 

breaking news
india news

Chandrababu Naidu to begin 2-day tour to flood-hit areas in Andhra from today

Naidu, the former chief minister, on Monday accused current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy of washing his hands off relief measures by just conducting an aerial survey through a helicopter.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu.(File photo)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Chandrababu Naidu.(File photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
india news

India-US Trade Policy Forum to be revived today after four years

The India-US Trade Policy Forum has five focus groups – agriculture, investment, innovation and creativity (intellectual property rights), services, and tariff and non-tariff barriers.
US trade representative Katherine Tai and trade minister Piyush Goyal will be holding the Trade Policy Forum on Tuesday after a gap of four years.&nbsp;(AFP / File Photo)
US trade representative Katherine Tai and trade minister Piyush Goyal will be holding the Trade Policy Forum on Tuesday after a gap of four years. (AFP / File Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

india news

NIA arrests J&K activist in terror funding case

The raids were carried at Sonwar and Amira Kadal localities. The NIA sleuths were accompanied by local police and CRPF during these raids.
The case was registered by the NIA under sections of the IPC and the UAPA on November 6.(HT File Photo)
The case was registered by the NIA under sections of the IPC and the UAPA on November 6.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:59 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
india news

SC raps Gujarat over panel for disbursal of ex-gratia to kin of Covid victims

The bench was referring to an October 29 notification of the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department, requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before the scrutiny committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.
“This court has never asked for the setting up of a scrutiny committee. It will take more than a year for genuine victims to get their claims and get a certificate from the scrutiny committee,” the bench said.(HT File Photo)
“This court has never asked for the setting up of a scrutiny committee. It will take more than a year for genuine victims to get their claims and get a certificate from the scrutiny committee,” the bench said.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala adoption row: DNA samples of Anupama and Ajith taken to check parentage

Earlier, Chandran asked the child rights body and others to take blood samples of all three together as she suspected a foul play, but it was turned down.
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biology collected samples of the child, Anupama S Chandran and her husband K Ajith. (HT File)
Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biology collected samples of the child, Anupama S Chandran and her husband K Ajith. (HT File)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Flood toll mounts to 34 in Andhra, 10 still missing, says government

Making a statement in the state legislative assembly, agriculture minister K Kanna Babu said the government had ordered payment of an ex gratia of lakh to each of the families of those who had lost their lives due to heavy rains and floods.
Kanna Babu said there were 294 relief camps in flood affected areas and 57,969 people were evacuated and kept in relief camps (Agencies)
Kanna Babu said there were 294 relief camps in flood affected areas and 57,969 people were evacuated and kept in relief camps (Agencies)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:06 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Two minors among three arrested over cop’s murder in Tamil Nadu

One of the accused was identified as 19-year-old P Manikandan and the minor boys are aged 9 and 14. “The minors are accomplices of Manikandan in the murder case. They were with him and helped him,” said a senior police official of Trichy who did not wish to be named.
special sub-inspector S Boominathan, 50, was murdered while he was on patrolling duty by the thieves he was chasing in the wee hours of Sunday at 3am. (HT Photo)
special sub-inspector S Boominathan, 50, was murdered while he was on patrolling duty by the thieves he was chasing in the wee hours of Sunday at 3am. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Parts of Tamil Nadu put on alert as rains lash Chennai

Chennai witnessed a sudden spell of heavy rainfall in some parts, such as T Nagar, which got 20 mm of rain in a few hours, continuing the woes of the capital city, which has been receiving excess rainfall since November 1.
A vehicle wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Chennai on Monday. (Agencies)
A vehicle wades through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Chennai on Monday. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 01:06 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Critical equipment, documents in JNCASR damaged by heavy rains

Videos of water in the laboratories flooded social media on Monday. The institute was helmed by eminent scientist and Bharat Ratna Professor CNR Rao in 1989. The institution is also deemed to be a university and an autonomous institution under the department of science & technology, the Government of India.
Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is a multi-disciplinary research institute in the Jakkur locality of North Bengaluru. (ANI)
Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) is a multi-disciplinary research institute in the Jakkur locality of North Bengaluru. (ANI)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Railways’ airport initiative fails to attract footfall

South Western Railway operated 10 trains a day to and from the halt station when it was inaugurated on January 4, 2021. However, the services were suspended from April-end to November first week following the pandemic. When the services reopened, instead of the 10, the trains halting at the airport were reduced to two.
The average cost of travelling to Kemepgowda International Airport here ranges from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,400. Coupled with the traffic jams, a trip to Bengaluru’s international airport could be an ordeal for most commuters. (Agencies/Representative use)
The average cost of travelling to Kemepgowda International Airport here ranges from 700 to 1,400. Coupled with the traffic jams, a trip to Bengaluru’s international airport could be an ordeal for most commuters. (Agencies/Representative use)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Over 600 flats vacated after Yelahanka lake overflows

“Due to the heavy rain in the city, in the Yelahanka zone, in the Kempegowda ward limits, Yelahanka Lake over-flowed and water flooded into Kendriya Vihar and surrounding areas,” city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in a statement on Monday.
Residents of Kendriya Vihar apartments being rescued in boats after the Yelahanka lake overflowed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru on Monday. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT Photo)
Residents of Kendriya Vihar apartments being rescued in boats after the Yelahanka lake overflowed due to heavy rains in Bengaluru on Monday. (Samuel Rajkumar/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Bengaluru airport deploys firefighter simulator

With this simulator, firefighters can train in a realistic environment, master the tactical use of Rosenbauer Panther trucks as well as operate High Reach Extendable Turrets (HRET) for extreme aircraft fire emergencies. The facility will be open for firefighters from other airports (in India and abroad), said a statement from BIAL.
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has become the first airport in South Asia to commission a Rosenbauer Tactical Simulator. (HT Photo)
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has become the first airport in South Asia to commission a Rosenbauer Tactical Simulator. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Heavy rains soar vegetable prices across Karnataka

One of Asia’s largest tomato markets, the crisis in Kolar is stark, adding to the post-Covid pandemic impact on people’s lives and livelihoods.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to Kolar district on Monday. (HT Photo)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai during his visit to Kolar district on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

No dilution of existing election regulations for social media: ECI

The commission was responding to a report published in HT in collaboration with The Intersection, in which Facebook claimed it had negotiated with the statutory poll body to avoid “onerous” legal obligations in regard to taking down poll-related content
HT and The Intersection on Monday reported that internal Facebook documents state that in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the company managed to convince the commission to scuttle its original intention of introducing stiff social media regulations and settle for a voluntary code of ethics, avoiding additional legal obligations (Representational image)
HT and The Intersection on Monday reported that internal Facebook documents state that in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the company managed to convince the commission to scuttle its original intention of introducing stiff social media regulations and settle for a voluntary code of ethics, avoiding additional legal obligations (Representational image)
Updated on Nov 23, 2021 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
