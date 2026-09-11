BRICS Summit: Delhi schools, offices closed today? Check what’s open, what’s shut
Traffic movement is also expected to be affected across parts of Delhi, with restrictions coming into effect from the afternoon.
Delhi is gearing up for the 18th BRICS Summit, with several world leaders and senior delegations expected in the capital. With heightened security measures and traffic restrictions in place ahead of the two-day summit, several government institutions and schools will remain closed on Friday, September 11.
Traffic movement is also expected to be affected across parts of Delhi, with restrictions coming into effect from the afternoon as VVIP convoys and foreign delegations move through the city.
Are schools open today?
No. All schools in Delhi — including government, government-aided and private schools — will remain closed on September 11 in view of the BRICS Summit.
Deep Dive
In an order issued on September 5, the Directorate of Education said schools and offices under its jurisdiction will observe a holiday in compliance with an earlier directive issued by the Delhi government's General Administration Department.
Will offices be open today?
While there is no directive requiring private offices to remain closed, offices of the Centre and Delhi government, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) will remain shut on September 11 in view of the summit being held at Bharat Mandapam.
The Supreme Court will also remain closed on Friday. According to a LiveLaw report, the Supreme Court's Administrative General Branch has declared September 11 a holiday for the court and its Registry. The Registry will also remain closed on September 12.
The closures are part of the security and traffic arrangements for the BRICS Summit, with authorities looking to reduce congestion and public movement as VVIP convoys and foreign delegations travel across the capital.
Delhi to see major traffic disruptions: Check timings, affected routes
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced major traffic diversions for Friday, September 11. In an advisory issued on Thursday, the police said traffic restrictions will be in place from 2 pm to 8:30 pm on Friday as part of security arrangements for the summit.
"Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, use public transport, especially the Metro, and follow designated diversion routes and instructions from traffic personnel," the traffic police wrote on X, adding that emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage.
The key roads affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kemal Attaturk Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Josef Broz Tito Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
The Delhi Traffic Police clarified that there will be no impact on the Delhi Metro services and they will continue to remain fully operational at all stations on September 11.
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