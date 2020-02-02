e-paper
Home / India News / Budget 2020: ₹9K-cr allocated for senior citizens

Budget 2020: ₹9K-cr allocated for senior citizens

Divyang is a term that means a person with a divine body and was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for describing people with disabilities.

india Updated: Feb 02, 2020 06:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of ~9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of ~9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.(HT Photo)
         

Presenting the union budget for 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of ~9,000 crore for the welfare of senior citizens.

“This government is mindful of the concerns of senior citizens and Divyang. Accordingly, an enhanced allocation of about ~9,500 crore is being provided for 2020-21,” Sitharaman said.

Divyang is a term that means a person with a divine body and was suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for describing people with disabilities.

Currently, income up to ~2.5 lakh for resident individuals (aged below 60 years) is exempt from tax. Similarly, for senior citizens aged 60 years and above but below 80 years, income up to ~3 lakh is exempt from tax.

For senior citizens (aged 60 years or above but less than 80 years), income up to ~3 lakh is exempt from tax.

For so-called super senior citizens, aged 80 years and above, income of up to ~5 lakh is exempt from tax. Income from ~300,001 to ~5 lakh is taxed at 5%, from ~500,001 to ~10 lakh at 20% and above ~10 lakh at 30%.

The finance minister also allocated ₹53,700 crore for the uplift of scheduled tribes, and ₹85,000 crore for the welfare of scheduled castes and other backward classes.

