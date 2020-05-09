Burden of coronavirus: List of states with over 5,000 Covid-19 cases in India

india

Updated: May 09, 2020 10:18 IST

Coronavirus cases in India near a grim milestone. On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs updated the total number of cases in the country to 59,662 - just few hundreds shy of breaching the 60,000-mark. The number of fatalities caused by coronavirus across the country stands at 1,981 while 17,846 have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

Maharashtra continues to see no respite in its Covid-19 cases, Delhi and Gujarat also struggle to contain the virus spread. Here’s taking a look at states where coronavirus cases are on a rapid rise and have crossed the 5,000-mark.

Also read: Vande Bharat Mission - 8 flights from 7 countries to land in India today

Maharashtra

The state has reported a whopping 19,063 Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra has recorded 731 deaths so far while 3470 patients have recovered. Mumbai, Thane and Pune are some of the worst-hit cities in the state. Mumbai alone has witnessed over 12,000 coronavirus cases.

Gujarat

Second in terms of number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The tally in the state, as per the Ministry of Health, stands way above 5,000 at 7402. 449 people have died due to the coronavirus disease in Gujarat, 1872 people have recovered so far. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit city in the state.

Delhi

In the national capital, 6318 people have tested positive for coronavirus. 68 people have died from the infection while 2020 have made a recovery, as per the health ministry’s data.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has reported 6009 coronavirus cases. Tamil Nadu has seen 1605 people recover from the deadly contagion while 40 patients have succumbed to death.

States with over 3,000 cases

Covid-19 cases are rising rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. All three states have reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases till date. In Rajasthan, coronavirus cases touched 3579 on Saturday. The state has reported 101 fatalities, and 1916 patients have recovered from the infection.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 3341 positive cases of coronavirus. 200 people have died from Covid-19 here while 1349 have recovered. Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal are top coronavirus-hit cities here.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases reached 3214 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. While 1387 people have recovered from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, 66 have died from the infection here.