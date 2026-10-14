CEC an institution, not a person, won't enjoy any special privilege: Ex-Supreme Court justice
Justice Joseph invoked concerns raised during the Constituent Assembly debates about the integrity of those responsible for conducting elections.
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph has stressed that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) must not enjoy any special privilege as an individual, arguing that authority should rest with the institution rather than the person holding the office. He called for stronger constitutional safeguards to protect the independence and integrity of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
“CEC by himself shall not enjoy any special privilege. It is meant to be an institution, not a person. Unfortunately, people holding high constitutional office in our country have, according to me, what they call a misguided impression that there is power concentrated on the person...If it is an institutional exercise of that power, you will have to think twice, he said, as per LiveLaw.
Justice Joseph made the remarks while delivering the inaugural address at a seminar titled “Independence of Election Commission of India: Compromised?”, organised by the Indian Association of Lawyers, Keralam. He argued that the appointment of Election Commissioners and the conditions governing their service should be protected through constitutional provisions rather than left to parliamentary legislation.
‘Has democracy been poisoned at its source?’
Justice Joseph invoked concerns raised during the Constituent Assembly debates about the integrity of those responsible for conducting elections. Referring to Constituent Assembly member Hriday Nath Kunzru, he warned that a lack of trust in the officials overseeing elections could undermine democracy itself.
“Dr. Hriday Nath Kunzru spoke about the integrity of the person who is holding that office. And if that integrity is not impeccable, then democracy will be poisoned at the source. Is this not what we see in the days that we have been passing through? Has the democracy not been poisoned at the hands of people who have not been acting in accordance with the vision of the Constitution? So, therefore, my dear friends, I would only say these are the times that the country should think about and take steps for protection of our democracy. And if such constitutional powers are vested in great institutions like the Election Commission of India, its integrity and independence should be ensured as well”, he was quoted as saying by Live Law.
He maintained that protecting the ECI's independence was essential given the constitutional responsibilities entrusted to it.
Justice Joseph seeks safeguards for appointment and removal of Election Commissioners
The former judge called for the Constitution to lay down the appointment procedures and service conditions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. He also proposed that all Election Commissioners should be removable only through the same procedure applicable to Supreme Court judges.
Referring to Article 324 of the Constitution, Justice Joseph noted that it gives the ECI superintendence, direction and control over the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. However, he questioned whether the existing constitutional framework provided sufficient safeguards to ensure the independence of the institution.
He said the manner in which the ECI's powers are exercised must not leave its autonomy dependent on the individual occupying a constitutional post.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More