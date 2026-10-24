Centre praises Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Aviation Fuel Tax cut: ‘Thank you, Thiru’

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s decision to cut taxes on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has won praise from the Centre. Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday welcomed the move and said Centre-state cooperation was key to making air travel more affordable. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s ATF tax cut won Centre’s praise. (@CMOTamilnadu X) Under the revised tax structure, Tamil Nadu has reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on ATF at Chennai airport to 16% from 29%, while the rate has been cut to 1% at all other airports in the state. Naidu thanked Vijay for the initiative and described the reduction as a positive step for the aviation sector. “Appreciate the Tamil Nadu Government’s decision to reduce VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), a welcome step for the aviation sector," the Union minister said on X. "Thank you to Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru for this initiative. Making air travel more affordable requires the Centre and States to work together. Our shared priority must always be the passengers.”

Goa’s ATF VAT cut also welcomed This comes shortly after the Goa government reduced VAT on aviation turbine fuel to 7%, news agency PTI reported. The revised rate took effect from October 24, following a notification amending the relevant entry under Schedule C of the Goa Value Added Tax Act, 2005. Naidu also welcomed the decision by the Goa government, led by chief minister Pramod Sawant, saying the tax reduction could strengthen air connectivity and support the state’s tourism industry. On X, the minister said that lower fuel costs could benefit airlines, improve connectivity and help Goa attract more visitors. “Lower fuel costs can support airlines, strengthen connectivity and give a further boost to Goa’s tourism sector. Steps like these put passengers and the growth of aviation first,” he said.