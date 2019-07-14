Chandrayaan 2 launch Live Updates: Less than 2 hours to go for Chandrayaan 2 launch; FM says ‘historic mission’

Countdown for Chandrayaan 2’s launch, India’s first space mission that will land on another celestial body has has begun. Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking 170x40400 km orbit, ISRO has said. The spacecraft’s orbit will be raised by a series of manoeuvres to put it on Lunar Transfer Trajectory. On entering the Moon’s sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture.From its launch to the soft landing, the entire mission is set to take about 58 days. Follow LIVE updates here: