Chandrayaan 2 launch Live Updates: Less than 2 hours to go for Chandrayaan 2 launch; FM says ‘historic mission’

Countdown for Chandrayaan 2’s launch, India’s first space mission that will land on another celestial body has has begun.

Chandrayaan-2 will be injected into an Earth parking 170x40400 km orbit, ISRO has said.

The spacecraft’s orbit will be raised by a series of manoeuvres to put it on Lunar Transfer Trajectory. On entering the Moon’s sphere of influence, on-board thrusters will slow down the spacecraft for Lunar Capture.

From its launch to the soft landing, the entire mission is set to take about 58 days.

Follow LIVE updates here:

1:32 am IST Chandrayaan-2 aimed at expanding India’s footprint in space In Chandrayaan-2, home grown technology has been deployed. The scientists are aiming to expand India’s footprint in space, shed light on unexplored section of Moon-- the South Pole region, enhance knowledge about space, stimulate advancement of technology and promote global alliances. It is first expedition by ISRO to attempt a soft landing on the lunar surface equipped with “home grown” technology. It would also be the first mission to explore the lunar terrain.





12:53 am IST After World Cup final, Chandryaan-2 liftoff fever takes over What a historic day ... thrilling cricket World Cup final, thrilling Wimbledon final and now the Chandrayaan 2 liftoff ... Monday should’ve been a public holiday! — Ajay Chopra (@droitajay) July 14, 2019 I was thinking of getting a few winks of sleep before catching the lift off of Chandrayaan 2 but the sports have left my nerves on edge and sleep isn't coming. — Pradeep | പ്രദീപ് (@pradx) July 14, 2019 After watching awesome end to WC19, now interested in Chandrayaan 2.https://t.co/Q1B8Ix8OSm #Chandrayaan2 — Praveen G (@PraveenGInd) July 14, 2019





12:45 am IST Kids excited about Chandrayaan- 2 Brother-sister twin from Jammu visited the ISRO station in Andhra Pradesh this week. The duo had heard stories about the moon from their grandmother: a friendly celestial body so far away that they could only imagine to reach there some day. Well not anymore. On their visit to the space station they heard stories about the moon again. “The launch was only in our imagination. We used to hear stories of moon from our grandmother. When we actually saw it (the rocket), we were spell-bound. It was amazing,” Swapnil told PTI. “It’s a dream come true.” Swapnila said they saw the GSLV Mk-III rocket that will launch the mission into space. “It was so huge,” she added.





12:40 am IST Filling of Liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage completed: ISRO “Filling of Liquid oxygen in cryogenic stage of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed and filling of Liquid Hydrogen is in progress.,” tweeted ISRO as Chandrayaan-2 is set to be launched in a short while.





12:35 pm IST Two women lead the space mission If everything goes well, Chandrayaan-2 will become the first space mission to make a soft landing on the South Pole of the moon. In a first, the mission is being led by two women. Muthayya Vanitha is the director of the entire project, from start to finish. Ritu Karidhal is the mission director who will coordinate Chandrayaan-2 when the satellite is injected into orbit.





12:25 am IST President Kovind to witness Chandrayaan-2 launch President Ram Nath Kovind will witness the launch of Chandrayaan-2 at Sriharikota. Billed as the most complex and prestigious mission ever undertaken by the ISRO since its inception, Chandrayaan-2 will make India the fourth country to soft land on the lunar surface after Russia, the United States and China.





12:20 am IST Chandrayaan-2 will be launched from Sriharikota Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar spacecraft will be launched onboard a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk-III from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2:51 am on Monday.





12:15 am IST ‘Bahubali’ to launch Chandrayaan-2 ISRO’s most powerful launcher, measuring 44 metres in height, the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) that will launch Chandrayaan-2, has been nicknamed ‘Bahubali’. The three-stage vehicle is capable of launching 4-tonne class of satellites to the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).





12:06 am IST Hours to go before launch of Chandrayaan-2 In a few hours from now at 2.51 am on Monday morning, ISRO will launch the nation’s first lunar landing mission, in what has been described as one of the most complex missions ever undertaken by the Indian space agency. Sixteen minutes into its flight, the Rs 375 crore GSLV-Mk III rocket is expected to launch the Rs 603 crore Chandrayaan-2 into an Earth parking orbit.





11:50 pm IST Chandrayaan-2 is India’s first robotic space exploration, says Ex-ISRO chief Chandrayaan-2, India’s second moon mission, is the country’s first step in robotic space exploration, former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday. He described this mission to moon as more “complex” and “intricate”. “Chandrayaan-2, with an Indian Lander-Rover (Vikram-Pragyaan) combine, is India’s first step in robotic space exploration and the mission is on the anvil. Obviously, this mission is more intricate,” Radhakrishan, who is now Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, said at the seventh convocation at the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kancheepuram.





11:45 pm IST Where to follow live telecast of Chandrayaan 2 launch Doordarshan (DD) will live telecast the Chandrayaan 2 launch. You can also follow Doordarshan’s youtube channel for live streaming of Chandrayaan 2 launch. ISRO Online (https://www.isro.gov.in/) will live telecast the Chandrayaan 2 launch.





11:30 pm IST B-town extends wishes to ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 As countdown for Chandrayaan 2, India’s first space mission that will land on another celestial body, has started, Bollywood celebrities have extended their well wishes to ISRO for the launch. “Chandrayaan-2, India’s second space mission, a leap bigger than ever before. Kudos to invincible power of women directing it, first time in Indian history! Sending the best of my wishes to the team of scientists at isro,” actor Ajay Devgn tweeted.





11:13 pm IST ‘Mission will aim to observe water ice on surface of moon’: Former ISRO director “The payloads aboard Chandrayaan-2 will help in understanding the origin of moon and how it is related to the earth; it is like doing a DNA analysis. Expanding on the findings of Chandrayaan 1, the mission will also aim to observe water ice on the surface of the moon,” said DR Mylswamy Annadurai, the former director of ISRO satellite centre in Bengaluru.





11:06 pm IST ‘Wishing you success,’ tweets Nirmala Sitharaman Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted hours before the launch, wishing for the success of the historic mission. Wishing you success in this historic mission. https://t.co/Wc7anx3IcU — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) July 14, 2019





11:00 pm IST ‘Less than five hours from historic launch’, tweets ISRO “We are less than five hours from the historic launch of #Chandrayaan2 Meanwhile observe people being dwarfed by the 14 storey high #GSLVMkIII-M1 vehicle,” tweeted ISRO.



