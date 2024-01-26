Chandrayaan, Aditya-L1, G20 among tableaux featured in R-Day parade

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tableau at the 75th Republic Day parade highlighted the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon’s South Pole, accompanied by the song ‘ISRO Viksit Bharat Ki Pehchaan’. ISRO’s tableau at the 75th Republic Day parade (PTI Photo)

The theme for this year’s tableau was “Chandrayaan 3 – A Saga in the Indian Space History.” In its tableau, ISRO showcased pivotal moments such as the rocket launch, landing on the Shiv Shakti Point, and the deployment of the Pragyan rover.

The tableau also featured the Gaganyaan project, aimed at achieving human space flight by 2025, and Aditya-L1, India’s first solar mission. Alongside, ancient astronomers Aryabhatta and Varahamihir were depicted, and women scientists were portrayed for their contributions.

Chandrayaan-3 is a lunar exploration mission developed by the ISRO. It was launched last year on July 14 and landed near the moon’s south pole on August 23. The point at which Chandrayaan successfully touched down was named the ‘Shiv Shakti Point’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2023, India accomplished noteworthy milestones with the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 and the launch of Aditya-L1. The nation’s future goals, including the Gaganyaan Mission by 2024-2025 and the establishment of a ‘Bharatiya Antariksha Station’ by 2035, were also highlighted in the tableau.

MEA’s G20 tableau

The tableau presented by the ministry of external affairs reflected India’s leadership in addressing global issues in an ambitious, decisive, inclusive and action-oriented manner.

The tableau themed ‘Success of the G20 Summit’ aimed at highlighting India’s achievements during its presidency of the G20 in 2023. Featuring ‘Nalanda Maha Vihara’ along with the G20 logo, the tableau showcased India’s successful hosting of the G20 summit in the national capital in September last year, which brought together over 40 global leaders and their delegations.

“Great to see the MEA tableau of G20 at the #RepublicDay Parade. What a year it was!”, Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar posted on X.

Under the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future,’ India’s G20 presidency emphasized the value of all life and their interconnectedness on the planet, which was depicted in the tableau.

The tableau also depicted various elements representing major achievements, such as India’s decision to grant full membership to the African Union. Installations representing ‘Lifestyle for Environment’ and financial transactions via mobile phones showcased India’s success in ‘Digital Public Infrastructure and Green Development’, respectively.

The tableau also highlighted the significance of millets as a super-food, as 2023 was declared the ‘International Year of Millets’ by the United Nations upon PM Modi’s request.

The tableau depicted women-led development and continuous progress. It also featured a replica of the Konark wheel, which represented India’s welcome handshake with G20 leaders showcasing the “Vishwa Mitra” theme under G20.

The tableau also featured the Bharat Mandapam, where the G20 presidency reached its culmination with the leaders’ summit.

New Parliament projected by CPWD

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) tableau themed ‘Central Vista-Viksit Bharat Ka Partibimb’ showcased various elements, including the Central Vista, Kartavya Path, and the newly installed statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the Republic Day parade.

The tableau specifically highlighted features such as the Central Vista project, which includes the 65,000 square meters New Parliament House in New Delhi, inaugurated on May 28, 2023.

The Kartavya Path, inaugurated in 2022, is a redeveloped two-kilometre stretch from India Gate to Rashtrapati Bhavan, renamed Kartavya Path from Rajpath.

The tableau paid tribute to Subhash Chandra Bose, a prominent figure in India’s independence struggle, showcasing his legacy and contributions to the nation through the statue unveiled in 2022 of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose under the canopy at India Gate.

Floral tableau, crafted annually for the parade, have in the past depicted diverse themes such as biodiversity, Subhash at 125, Amar Jawan, and Kashmir to Kanyakumari, among several other themes.