‘Cherished place in…’: Iran on Gujarat link after India-flagged LPG carrier Green Sanvi crosses Strait of Hormuz

With Indian-flagged LPG carrier Green Sanvi crossing the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, Gujarat's deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi hailed the development as ‘one more victory for Indian diplomacy’. Other Indian vessels that have made crossed Hormuz include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr and BW Elm. (REUTERS/ Representational)

Responding to his remark on X, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai underlined the deep-rooted ties between the two sides, saying India, and Gujarat in particular, holds a cherished place in their shared history, having welcomed people from Iran centuries ago.

The diplomatic exchange comes amid heightened tensions in the West Asia region, even as Indian energy shipments continue to navigate the crucial maritime route. Green Sanvi, carrying approximately 46,650 metric tonnes of LPG cargo, is the eighth Indian carrier to safely transit the Hormuz chokehold since the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict on February 28.

Other vessels that have made the passage include Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Jag Laadki, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Tyr and BW Elm.

The successful passage of multiple Indian ships underscores New Delhi’s steady diplomatic engagement with Tehran. India remains among the countries with the highest number of vessels passing through the strategically vital Hormuz Strait, highlighting the resilience of bilateral ties despite ongoing geopolitical strain.

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Reaffirming this continuity, the Iranian consulate said it remains committed to strengthening friendship and cooperation, building on longstanding civilisational links — a message that comes as both sides balance strategic interests with historical goodwill.

“India, & #Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago. Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation,” it wrote on X.