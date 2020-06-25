Chinese nationals won’t be provided accommodation in hotels and guest houses: Delhi hotel association

india

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:10 IST

The Delhi Hotel and Restaurants Owners Association (DHROA) said on Thursday that Chinese nationals won’t be provided accommodation in hotels and guest houses owned by its members in the national capital.

DHROA, a group of budget hotels in Delhi, said its members include around 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses across the city. The umbrella body said these facilities collectively have 75,000 rooms.

The association’s decision followed a call by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to boycott Chinese goods after the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

However, all hotels and guest houses in Delhi are yet to open for business since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

Mahendra Gupta, general secretary of the association, said all hotels in Delhi registered with DHROA are expected to abide by its call to deny accommodation to Chinese nationals.

“The way China is behaving with India, there is a lot of anger among hotel businessmen in Delhi. At a time when CAIT has campaigned for a boycott of Chinese goods across the country, the hotel and guest house owners of Delhi will actively take part in this. In view of that, we have decided not to give accommodation to any Chinese national in any budget hotel or guest house across the city, ”Gupta said.

The association has also decided not to use any Chinese products at its hotels, he said.

Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary General of CAIT, welcomed the move and said it is now clear people from different sectors are backing the call to boycott Chinese goods initiated.

“CAIT will now contact national organisations of transporters, farmers, hawkers, small-scale industries, consumers and entrepreneurs and connect them with this campaign,” Khandelwal said.

The death of the 20 soldiers marked the first Indian casualties in a skirmish with the People’s Liberation Army since October 1975, when Chinese troops ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector and shot four soldiers dead.