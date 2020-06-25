e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chinese nationals won’t be provided accommodation in hotels and guest houses: Delhi hotel association

Chinese nationals won’t be provided accommodation in hotels and guest houses: Delhi hotel association

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 14:10 IST
Ashish Mishra
Ashish Mishra
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Hotel and Restaurants Owners Association (DHROA) said on Thursday that Chinese nationals won’t be provided accommodation in hotels and guest houses owned by its members in the national capital.

DHROA, a group of budget hotels in Delhi, said its members include around 3,000 budget hotels and guest houses across the city. The umbrella body said these facilities collectively have 75,000 rooms.

The association’s decision followed a call by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) to boycott Chinese goods after the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley that killed 20 Indian soldiers.

However, all hotels and guest houses in Delhi are yet to open for business since the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March.

Mahendra Gupta, general secretary of the association, said all hotels in Delhi registered with DHROA are expected to abide by its call to deny accommodation to Chinese nationals.

“The way China is behaving with India, there is a lot of anger among hotel businessmen in Delhi. At a time when CAIT has campaigned for a boycott of Chinese goods across the country, the hotel and guest house owners of Delhi will actively take part in this. In view of that, we have decided not to give accommodation to any Chinese national in any budget hotel or guest house across the city, ”Gupta said.

The association has also decided not to use any Chinese products at its hotels, he said.

Praveen Khandelwal, national secretary General of CAIT, welcomed the move and said it is now clear people from different sectors are backing the call to boycott Chinese goods initiated.

“CAIT will now contact national organisations of transporters, farmers, hawkers, small-scale industries, consumers and entrepreneurs and connect them with this campaign,” Khandelwal said.

The death of the 20 soldiers marked the first Indian casualties in a skirmish with the People’s Liberation Army since October 1975, when Chinese troops ambushed an Indian patrol in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tulung La sector and shot four soldiers dead.

top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In