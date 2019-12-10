e-paper
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019

‘Citizenship Amendment Bill an attack on Indian constitution’: Rahul Gandhi

The Citizenship Amendment Bill passed the Lower House 311-80 at 12.04am on Tuesday after a debate that began around 4.30pm.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2019 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said the bill is “an attack on the Indian constitution.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said the bill is “an attack on the Indian constitution.” (PTI File Photo )
         

As the Citizenship Amendment Bill got Lok Sabha nod on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said the bill is “an attack on the Indian constitution.”

“Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” he added.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the 1955 Citizenship Act by granting citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians, Parsis and Jains who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014, was introduced in the Lower House by Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday.

It passed the Lower House 311-80 at 12.04am on Tuesday after a debate that began around 4.30pm.

Union home minister Amit Shah introduced the bill in the Lower House after the government won the motion 293-82, and said the CAB had the endorsement of 1.3 billion Indians because the promise was a prominent part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election manifesto in 2014 and 2019.

