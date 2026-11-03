Congress criticises reclamation of IAF sports complex

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the reclamation of a sports complex within the Race Course Air Force Station near the Prime Minister’s residence, on the day HT reported that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh wrote a letter ahead of his retirement urging defence minister Rajnath Singh to protect the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s control over it. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh wrote a letter ahead of his retirement urging defence minister Rajnath Singh to protect the IAF’s control over the complex.

In an X quote post on HT’s report, Ramesh noted the complex’s long history. He added it has, over the decades, served many public purposes and been an integral part of the IAF’s social infrastructure. “The Modi Govt’s actions are an absolute disgrace and show utter disrespect to the entire IAF family,” wrote Ramesh.

HT on Tuesday reported that AP Singh wrote to Rajnath Singh five days before his October 31 retirement. He sought to protect the IAF’s control of prime land, citing operational imperatives and the facilities located there.

The letter came against the backdrop of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry’s move to reclaim the sports complex. The reclamation has been controversial in defence circles. It forced the cancellation of a farewell for the outgoing air chief.

The Air Force Sports Complex (AFSC) was established in the 1940s. It was closed to members last month until further notice amid the government’s move to reclaim land allotted to the IAF. HT reported it first on October 28.

In his letter regarding the transfer and regularisation of land at the Race Course Air Force Station (or Air Force Station, New Delhi), AP Singh wrote that it is prudent for the land housing the AFSC to remain under IAF’s control, HT reported on November 3.

The government has not spelt out a reason for the about 40 acres reclamation. The move is part of efforts to take back large parcels of land in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s residence, such as the Gymkhana Club and the Jaipur Polo Ground.

HT reported AP Singh highlighted the station’s multifaceted role, including the administrative support it provides to Air Headquarters and more than 5,000 personnel. Its premises house accommodation for married and unmarried personnel, training areas for airmen and Agniveervayus, security infrastructure, recreational facilities, a medical centre, a school and a unit-run canteen, AP Singh wrote.

The sports complex holds a range of facilities, including a golf course, guest cottages, a swimming pool, a fitness centre and restaurants. Its abrupt closure forced the cancellation of Singh’s farewell golf event, scheduled for October 28, raising questions over the timing of the move.

A “golfing-out” is usually planned for outgoing chiefs in their capacity as patron-in-chief of the golf course.