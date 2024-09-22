‘Cong's structure as dilapidated as once Babri was': Yogi Adityanath in Haryana

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the Congress, saying that the grand old party's structure has become as “dilapidated” as the Babri in Ayodhya.



"Today, the structure of the Congress has become dilapidated like once Babri (mosque) structure in Ayodhya... when Lord Ram's devotees had raised the slogan 'ek dhakka aur do, Babri dhanche ko tod do'. The Babri structure has been demolished forever. The structure of slavery was demolished, paving the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya," PTI quoted Adityanath as saying during one of his rallies in Haryana.



Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(HT File photo)

Reiterating his call for unity, Adityanath said,"And I have come to make this appeal to you. They want to divide you by doing caste politics. I told you, didn't I say 'batoge toh katoge, ek rahoge toh nek rahoge, koi mai ka laal aapka baal banka nahi kar payega'."



Accusing the Congress of creating obstacles in building the Nankana Sahib corridor, the UP CM slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the Sikhs in US.



“And what was Rahul Gandhi saying abroad, he was abusing Sikhs. He was defaming India. When Gandhi visits abroad, he raises a question on the country's constitutional bodies, attacks the country's faith,” he said.

“He does not miss any opportunity to defame the country in the world. These people who play with the security of the country, to expect that they will make any effort for the security and prosperity of India will be meaningless. And today, the Congress has resorted to this dishonesty,” Adityanath further said.

"After Independence, for their political interests, they worked to make the society fight among themselves," he alleged.

The BJP leader said,"Despite the Congress ruling the country for a long time, they did not name even one airport after Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas or after B R Ambedkar. They used to name them after their family."