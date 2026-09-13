Four masked men on two bikes allegedly stabbed a police constable and snatched his mobile phone and wallet in the Baldev Nagar area of Ambala on Saturday. The injured cop was admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City.
The incident happened when the constable, Mukesh Kumar, who is posted in Gurugram, alighted from a three-wheeler near Central Jail. A case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station and the matter is under investigation.
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Home/India News/Cop Stabbed, Robbed Of Mobile And Wallet By 4 Masked Men In Ambala, Probe On