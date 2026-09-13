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Cop stabbed, robbed of mobile and wallet by 4 masked men in Ambala, probe on

The incident happened when the constable, Mukesh Kumar, who is posted in Gurugram, alighted from a three-wheeler near Central Jail.

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 11:14:15 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Four masked men on two bikes allegedly stabbed a police constable and snatched his mobile phone and wallet in the Baldev Nagar area of Ambala on Saturday. The injured cop was admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City.

4 masked men on bikes stab cop, snatch mobile and wallet in Ambala (Representative image/HT Photo)
4 masked men on bikes stab cop, snatch mobile and wallet in Ambala (Representative image/HT Photo)

The incident happened when the constable, Mukesh Kumar, who is posted in Gurugram, alighted from a three-wheeler near Central Jail. A case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station and the matter is under investigation.

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Home/India News/Cop Stabbed, Robbed Of Mobile And Wallet By 4 Masked Men In Ambala, Probe On
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