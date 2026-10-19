Corbett’s 80-year-old elephant Sonakali dies after decades of wildlife service

Sonakali dies at around 80 Sonakali, a female elephant, who was pivotal in the wildlife conservation efforts at Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Nainital district, died on Sunday aged around 80 years, forest officials said. She was suffering from age-related ailments and was retired from official duties on January 23, 2018, they said. Sonakali was an integral part of wildlife conservation efforts at Corbett Tiger Reserve. (HT photo)

Care and final tribute According to CTR deputy director Shirin Sanjay, Sonakali was kept under a care regimen tailored to her age, health and physical capabilities after her retirement. The routine included regular exercise to maintain her mobility and overall well-being.

“On Sunday, Sonakali died,” Sanjay said.

Following information about Sonakali’s death, senior forest department officials, along with the chief veterinary officer, inspected her remains.

Forest officials paid tribute to the elephant with a ceremonial salute before she was laid to rest with full state honours, officials said.

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Sonakali’s service at Corbett “Sonakali was brought to Corbett Tiger Reserve in 1997 and served in several areas of the reserve during her long association with the forest department. She was posted in the Dhikala range between 1997 and 2002 before being deployed in the Haldu Padav and Kalagarh areas from 2002 to 2016. She returned to the Dhikala range in 2016 and remained there until her retirement”, Sanjay said.

Contributions to wildlife operations He said over the years, Sonakali became an important part of tiger rescue operations, forest patrols and efforts to manage human-wildlife conflict.

“Her contribution was particularly significant during a 2011 operation involving a man-eating tiger in the Garjiya area”, the deputy director said.

“One of the most remarkable episodes in her service occurred in 2012, following a fatal tiger attack on a man identified as Diwani Ram in the Sarpaduli range. Sonakali displayed exceptional courage and intelligence by retrieving his body from the tiger’s jaws,” Sanjay said.

He added that the incident highlighted the risks faced by elephants and their handlers during rescue and conflict-management operations.

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Sonakali also contributed to a tiger rescue operation in the Sarpduli area in 2023, demonstrating her continued association with wildlife conservation work, Sanjay said.

The elephant had repeatedly helped protect mahouts and forest workers, including those engaged in fodder collection, during patrols and tiger-related operations. Her calm and gentle temperament made her a dependable companion for personnel working in challenging forest conditions, forest officials said.