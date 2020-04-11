e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Leading by example’: PM Modi wears home-made mask to CM’s video conference

Piyush Goyal tweeted after photographs from PM Modi’s video conference with the chief ministers showed them wearing masks.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI photo)
         

Railways minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday urged everyone to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wore a white, homemade mask during his meeting with the chief ministers to discuss the country’s next step in the fight against Covid-19.

Piyush Goyal tweeted after photographs from PM Modi’s video conference with the chief ministers showed them wearing masks.

“Leading by example, PM @NarendraModi ji wears a homemade face cover during a video conference meeting on #COVID__19 with the Chief Ministers of the nation,” the minister tweeted.

“Let us follow suit and protect ourselves and our fellow citizens by wearing face covers,” he said. 

The chief ministers, including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot, Karnataka’s BS Yediyurappa, Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray were also seen in masks during the virtual meeting with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is now expected to take a call on whether to lift or extend the lockdown, which he announced on March 24. The three-week restriction is supposed to end on April 14.

“I am always available. Any chief minister can speak to me and give suggestions (on Covid-19) anytime. We should stand together shoulder-to-shoulder,” Modi is understood to have said during the meeting.

Most of the chief ministers, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab’s Amarinder Singh, suggested during the meeting that the lockdown should be enforced beyond April 14.

The Delhi chief minister said during the meeting he would need two weeks to make the national capital’s containment zones airtight after each and every contact of the Tablighi Jamaat has been verified and quarantined.

Delhi will follow the Centre’s decision on the lockdown, he said.

The Prime Minister’s video conference with chief ministers came on a day when India reported more than 7400 cases of the coronavirus disease and 239 fatalities.

CMs push for lockdown extension, India sees sharpest rise in Covid-19 cases: 10 points
‘I am always available’, PM Modi tells chief ministers during Covid-19 meet
‘Need time’: Kejriwal explains his Tablighi challenge to PM on lockdown
Apple iPhone SE 2 launch on April 15: What to expect
MS Dhoni spends ‘lawn time’ at home amid lockdown
Ratan Tata tweets and dismisses viral post attributed to him
God’s pardon in Covid-19 times: Cars, trucks line up for drive-by confessions
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on WHO funding, promises announcement next week
