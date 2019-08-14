All six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case acquitted by Rajasthan court

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:24 IST

A court on Wednesday acquitted six men accused of lynching dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Rajasthan’s Alwar on April 1, 2017. The hearing in the case had concluded on August 7.

The additional district judge-1 of Alwar gave the accused benefit of doubt, said defence lawyer Hukum Chand Sharma.

“This is a historic judgment in which innocent people were framed,” he said. “These people were not named in the FIR in the first place. They were not identified by the accused,” Sharma said.

The Rajasthan police had charged six men -- Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Yadav, Kalu Ram Yadav, Dayanand Yadav, Yogesh Khati and Bhim Rathi -- with murder, rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint, destruction of property and theft.

The 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana died in hospital on April 3, 2017, two days after he was allegedly beaten by scores people in Behror on the Jaipur-Delhi highway while they were taking cows to their village in Haryana.

Pehlu Khan’s lawyer Kasim Khan said the family will challenge the acquittal in higher court. “Family of Pehlu Khan has said that they will challenge the verdict,” said public prosecutor Yogendra Khatana.

The judgment came less than ten days after the Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching involving the victim’s death.

On the basis of Khan’s statement, the police had registered cases against suspects Om Yadav, Hukum Chand Yadav, Sudhir Yadav, Jagmal Jagmal Yadav, Naveen Sharma and Rahul Saini and more than 200 unnamed people.

After an investigation by the crime branch of the state of the state police, the six were given a clean chit and charge sheet was filed against six others -- Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu Yadav. These six men were charged them with murder, rioting, destruction of property, wrongful restraint and theft.

The state police presented charge sheet against these six men, all of whom were released on bail between July and September 2017.

The Rajasthan police also registered a case against Khan and his sons, 25-year-old Irshad and 22-year-old Arif, for alleged cow smuggling on April 1, 2017 itself. The charge sheet in the case was filed on May 29 this year.

In a twist to the case, the Rajasthan police in July said they would reinvestigate the cow smuggling case against three people including two sons of Pehlu Khan, after the court gave them the go-ahead for it.

Inspector general (Jaipur range) S Sengathir said they had filed an application on July 5 in the court of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Behror seeking permission to reinvestigate the case.

Irshad and Arif had moved an application in the court on July 5 pointing out that the police investigation ignored certain facts in the case.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 17:45 IST