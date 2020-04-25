Covid-19 update: Coronavirus cases rise to 24,942 in India, 779 deaths recorded

india

The Ministry of Health on Saturday evening updated the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 24,942. The figure includes 18,953 active cases, 5,209 patients who have been cured or discharged and 779 fatalities.

With this, the country’s coronavirus tally nears 25,000 cases. Maharashtra continues to be the state with the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

As per the ministry of health, the state accounts for 6,817 Covid-19 cases. 957 people in Maharashtra have recovered from Covid-19 while 301 patients have succumbed to death.

With 2,815 coronavirus cases, Gujarat stands second on the national Covid-19 tally followed by the national capital which has 2,514 coronavirus cases.

After Maharashtra, the highest number of recovered or discharged coronavirus patients come from Tamil Nadu. 866 patients have defeated the deadly contagion in the southern state. Delhi has the third-highest number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country with 857 people either cured or discharged.