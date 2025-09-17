'Crisis demands bolder response': Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi on Punjab floods

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Punjab floods and said the Centre's ₹1,600-crore relief to the state was "a grave injustice". Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged PM Modi to take immediate action to compensate Punjab fairly.(File Photo)

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that over 4 lakh acres of paddy crop have been destroyed and over 10 lakh animals perished, adding that the state has suffered a loss of at least ₹20,000 crore.

The letter, sent in the wake of PM Modi's announcement of initial relief for flood-hit regions across the country, urges the government to take immediate action to fairly compensate Punjab, one of the worst-affected states this monsoon season.

"This crisis demands a bolder response. I request the government to facilitate a quick assessment of the damage and deliver a comprehensive relief package," Gandhi wrote in his letter to PM Modi.

Gandhi also called on PM Modi to carry out a rapid, transparent, and accurate assessment of the damage in Punjab and immediately announce a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package for the state, PTI reported.

"The flood has also rendered vast tracts of land uncultivable in the near future. Even today, thousands of acres are submerged and villages remain cut off," he said.

The letter comes days after Rahul Gandhi visited flood-affected areas of Punjab. During his visit, Gandhi interacted with the affected families and took stock of the relief efforts.

The Lok Sabha LoP also met the farmers who were affected by the severe floods in Gurdaspur.

Praising Gandhi, Congress leader Pargat Singh asserted that Rahul understands the pain of Punjab properly.

On September 9, PM Modi announced financial assistance of ₹1,600 crore for the flood-hit state of Punjab. He also visited Punjab and conducted aerial surveys to assess the situation.

Earlier, ministers of the AAP government in Punjab also lashed out at the Centre over the ₹1,600 crore assistance announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the flood-hit state, terming it a "cruel joke" and an "insult" for the people.

Punjab floods damage report

According to the latest flood report,1,98,525 hectares of total crop area have been affected in Punjab with major losses reported in Gurdaspur (40,169 hectares), Patiala (17,690 hectares), Tarn Taran (12,828 hectares), Fazilka (25,182 hectares), Ferozepur (17,257 hectares) and Kapurthala (17,574 hectares), etc.

According to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh, the total death toll due to floods in Punjab has reached 56 across the state to date.